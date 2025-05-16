Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners in their first talks for more than three years.

But the two sides fell well short of negotiating a ceasefire as Kyiv claimed Moscow had presented conditions that were “non-starters”.

Under pressure from US president Donald Trump to end the conflict, delegates from the warring countries met for the first time since March 2022, the month after Russia invaded its neighbour. The talks in an Istanbul palace lasted well under two hours, and there was no immediate announcement on whether or when the sides might meet again.

open image in gallery Delegations from U.S, left, led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, fourth left, Turkey, center, led by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, center, and Ukraine, right, led by Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha, fourth right, and Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, second right, gather for a meeting at Dolmabahce palace, in Istanbul ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Russia expressed satisfaction with the talks, and both countries said they had agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war from each side, though they declined to provide a timeline. Though the exchange is significant in its size, it is a far cry from the hopes the talks could bring about a longer-lasting peace or a temporary truce.

Kyiv, which wants the West to impose tighter sanctions unless Moscow accepts a proposal from Trump for a 30-day ceasefire, immediately began rallying its allies for tougher action.

As soon as the talks ended, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a phone call with Mr Trump and the leaders of France, Germany and Poland, Mr Zelensky's spokesperson said.

Russia's demands were “detached from reality and go far beyond anything that was previously discussed,” a source in the Ukrainian delegation told Reuters.

open image in gallery Emmanuel Macron speaks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European Political Community Summit (EPC) in Tirana, Albania on Friday ( PA )

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Moscow had issued ultimatums for Ukraine to withdraw from parts of its own territory to obtain a ceasefire “and other non-starters and non-constructive conditions”.

British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said the Russian position was unacceptable and that European leaders, Ukraine and the US were “closely aligning” their responses. Mr Zelensky said robust sanctions should follow if Russia rejects a ceasefire.

Expectations for a major breakthrough, already low, were dented further on Thursday when Mr Trump, winding up a Middle East tour, said there would be no movement without a meeting between himself and Russia's president, Vladimir Putin.

open image in gallery Donald Trump has been on a tour of the Middle East but skipped the talks in Turkey ( Getty )

Mr Zelensky said Kyiv's top priority was “a full, unconditional and honest ceasefire... to stop the killing and create a solid basis for diplomacy” He said that if Russia refused, it should be hit with strong new sanctions against its energy sector and banks.

Russia says it wants to end the war by diplomatic means and is ready to discuss a ceasefire. But it has raised a list of questions and concerns, saying Ukraine could use a pause to rest its forces, mobilise extra troops and acquire more Western weapons.

Ukraine and its allies accuse Putin of stalling and say he is not serious about wanting peace.