Russia says it is pulling troops back from Crimea after the completion of military drills there, with the defence ministry sharing video purporting to show columns of military equipment and forces leaving the area that borders Ukraine.

The southern military districts are reportedly returning to their base from an exercise in Crimea, reported independent Russian news agency Interfax, citing the Kremlin defence ministry in a statement.

"Southern military district units have finalised their participation in tactical games at ranges on the Crimean Peninsula and are heading to their bases by train," the ministry confirmed just hours after signs of de-escalation from Russia.

The trains have crossed the Crimean Bridge to mainland Russia, officials said.

These include tracked armoured vehicles like tanks, infantry combat vehicles and self-propelled artillery systems which were loaded on flatcars at the stations of departure, the report added.

Russian defence officials said that the military trains will now bring the troops and hardware to their bases.

This comes just hours after Russian president Vladimir Putin publicly welcomed diplomatic talks and said that Kremlin does not want war. His administration added, in first signs of apparent de-escalation, that some of its forces cornering Ukraine will now be returning to their regular bases.

However, the US has not written off invasion from Russia in the coming days and said that it appeared imminent.

The western officials have said that it is too early to tell whether the threats of invasion and attack on Kiev have abated.