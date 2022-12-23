✕ Close 'We will beat Russia,' says Zelensky

A fire has broken out on the flagship of the Russian Navy, Russian state media reported.

The blaze started on theAdmiral Kuznetsov,Vladimir Putin’s only aircraft carrier, while it was docked at the Zvyozdochka shipyard in the Barents Sea port city of Murmansk, located in Russia’s far north-west, news agency Tass said.

Aleksey Rakhmanov, head of the state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) which is overseeing a refit of the carrier, was cited as saying the small fire was quickly extinguished. No casualties were reported.

It comes after news that the chairman of the European Union’s 27 leaders Charles Michel and the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will hold a summit with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on 3 February next year, an EU spokesman confirmed on Thursday.

“I can confirm the EU-Ukraine summit will take place on 3 February and there is an open invitation to President Zelensky to visit Brussels,” said Barend Leyts, spokesman for the chairman of EU leaders.

He said the invitation for Zelensky to visit Brussels did not mean that’s where the summit would be held.