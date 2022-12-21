Ukraine news – live: Zelensky likely headed to Washington to meet Biden after visiting Bakhmut
Ukrainian president on his way to the US, reports say
Volodymyr Zelensky is likely to reach Washington today to meet Joe Biden and visit Congress, marking his first visit out of Kyiv after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian president is already on his way to the US, reported CNN citing two sources.
Mr Zelensky and Mr Biden are expected to meet at the White House as Ukraine presses on its demand for more air defence systems to counter Russian missile strikes.
The visit will come just two days after Mr Putin met his ally in the Ukraine war and Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, stoking fears that Minsk could aid Russia prolong the invasion through difficult winter months.
The high-level visit will coincide with the Biden administration’s plans to send the most advanced air defence missile systems to Kyiv to thwart incoming attacks from Russian forces.
Mr Zelensky reached Bakhmut on Tuesday – the hottest spot of the ongoing war in Ukraine – and met with the Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the front line.
Zelensky expected to address joint session of Congress today
Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will address a joint session of Congress the following day.
His plans to travel to Washington were a closely-guarded secret and were first announced late Tuesday afternoon. Ms Pelosi, in a separate letter to members of the House, wrote that the lower chamber would hold a “focus on Democracy” to mark the end of the 117th Congress.
As such, Mr Zelensky’s address will mark the end of Democratic control of the House of Representatives, as lawmakers will soon return home for the holidays until the next Congress is sworn in. It will be the first visit of the Ukrainian leader to the US Capitol in person since the Russian invasion of his country began earlier this year.
Ukraine’s Zelensky set to address joint session of Congress this week
Ukrainian leader’s visit is believed to be his first trip out of his country since Russia invaded in February this year
Zelensky visits ‘Bakhmut fortress’ to meet soldiers
Volodymyr Zelensky visited soldiers on the eastern front line yesterday, bolstering morale of the troops defending Ukraine’s hottest spot of fighting between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.
“I’ve returned from the Donetsk region, from our Bakhmut fortress. I was there today to support our fighters, to present state awards, to express gratitude to them. To all our heroes - those who defend not only Bakhmut there, and not only our Donbas, but also the whole of Ukraine. We all should understand this,” he said after returning in his nightly address.
He added: “You know, on the way to the frontline, today I also passed through Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka... Cities, villages near them, which are now literally fighting for life. Life for all of us - for all Ukrainians and for everything Ukrainian, and even more so - for everything and everyone who preserves humanity inside.”
“Look at Russia’s offensive, what it leaves where it takes its flag. Burned earth, destroyed life... Pain, ruins and graves - this is the so-called ‘Russian world’. This is what our heroes stop,” he said.
Zelensky on his way to the US to meet Biden after Putin meets Lukashenko - report
Volodymyr Zelensky is likely to reach Washington today and meet Joe Biden, in a first visit out of Kyiv after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine in February.
The Ukrainian president is already on his way to the US, according to two sources, reported CNN.
The two leaders are expected to meet at the White House as Ukraine presses on its demand for more air defence systems to counter Russian missile strikes.
Mr Biden has not visited Ukraine since the war began, but the first lady visited the besieged country in May and met several people affected by the war.
The high-level visit of the year will come just two days after Vladimir Putin met his ally in the Ukraine war and Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, sparking concerns that Minsk could aid Russia prolong the invasion through difficult winter months.
The Biden administration is planning to send the most advanced air defence missile systems to Kyiv to thwart incoming attacks from Russian forces, officials had announced earlier this month.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Wednesday, 21 December.
