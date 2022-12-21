✕ Close 'We will beat Russia,' says Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky is likely to reach Washington today to meet Joe Biden and visit Congress, marking his first visit out of Kyiv after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian president is already on his way to the US, reported CNN citing two sources.

Mr Zelensky and Mr Biden are expected to meet at the White House as Ukraine presses on its demand for more air defence systems to counter Russian missile strikes.

The visit will come just two days after Mr Putin met his ally in the Ukraine war and Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, stoking fears that Minsk could aid Russia prolong the invasion through difficult winter months.

The high-level visit will coincide with the Biden administration’s plans to send the most advanced air defence missile systems to Kyiv to thwart incoming attacks from Russian forces.

Mr Zelensky reached Bakhmut on Tuesday – the hottest spot of the ongoing war in Ukraine – and met with the Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the front line.