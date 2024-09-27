✕ Close Related: Ukraine’s attack is only way to force Russia to negotiating table, Zelensky aide says

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

US president Joe Biden has insisted that Ukraine will win the war against Russia, after meeting his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, in Washington.

“Russia will not prevail. Ukraine will prevail,” Mr Biden said alongside Mr Zelensky in the Oval Office at the White House. “We stand with Ukraine, now and in the future.”

US vice-president Kamala Harris branded calls for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia “dangerous and unacceptable” as she met Mr Zelensky.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for Russia to respond with a nuclear attack, amid discussions in Washington over Ukraine’s use of Western-provided long-range weapons.

The Russian president has said any conventional attack on Moscow that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country. He claimed that Russia would consider using nuclear weapons if Moscow received “reliable information” about the start of a massive launch of missiles, aircraft or drones against it.

At least one civilian was killed, Ukrainian officials said, in an overnight Russian aerial attack on the power grid in the capital Kyiv for five hours.