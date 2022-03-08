Ukraine war in pictures: Civilians flee as Russians break ceasefires and refugee numbers soar
As a Russian ceasefire was announced, Ukrainian civilians began to flee besieged cities like Sumy and Irpin as the total number of refugees reaches two million, according to the UN.
Thirteen days into the deadly war between Russia and Ukraine and the scenes of devastation continue to mount.
Two million refugees have now fled the country as Putin’s forces continue to launch strikes in cities and towns in the Eastern European nation.
On Tuesday morning a ceasefire was agreed to allow civilians from the northeast city of Sumy and town of Irpin near Kyiv to escape safely.
However, the ceasefire was said to have been broken by Russian shelling in Mariupol, the Ukrainians claim.
It comes after previous ceasefire attempts failed over the weekend and Moscow’s armed forced continued to rain bombs on the cities.
On Sunday, at least eight people were killed as they tried to leave Irpin, including a family of four with two children.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, returned to his office in Kyiv late on Monday and vowed to stay put for as long as it takes to win the war.
In a broadcasted speech to the Ukrainian nation and the world, he urged for less ‘empty promises’ for defence from Western nations.
He said: “It’s been 13 days we’ve been hearing promises, 13 days we’ve been told we’ll be helped in the air, that there will be planes, that they will be delivered to us.”
An ever-growing number of Ukrainian refugees have fled to neighbouring countries such as Poland and Romania, or even as far as Germany, where support and supplies are being provided to arrivals.
Here are some of the most powerful images from the last 24 hours as the war shows no sign of stopping yet.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies