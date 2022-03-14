Ukraine’s military has reportedly thwarted an attempt by Russian troops to enter capital Kyiv by crossing over the Irpin river using a pontoon bridge, showed a satellite image.

The bridge to cross the Irpin river near Hostomel, in the northwest of Kyiv, has been destroyed, according to a satellite image shared by US-based Maxar technologies and obtained by CNN on 10 March.

A separate on-ground image shared by Ukrainian military officials, and cited by the nonprofit Ukrainian Military Centre on 13 March, showed the destroyed pontoon bridge.

In addition, nearby Russian military vehicles also appear to be destroyed.

The pontoon bridge — a floating bridge made for the movement of troops and vehicles on strategic waterways — was located in an open field about 8km north of the main bridge across the Irpin river.

The Ukrainian military in Irpin has so far managed to hold fort in the city and foil attempts at advancing towards Kyiv.

This is the second location where the Russians have reportedly built a pontoon bridge to move the military vehicles.

Days before the invasion, concerns had emerged from the west after Russia had built a pontoon bridge across the Pripyat river, just 6km from the Ukrainian border and some 23km from a Chernobyl reactor number four.

Reports of the destruction of the bridge come as Russia continued to conduct artillery strikes on suburbs northwest of Kyiv overnight, even as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine are expected to continue on Monday.

Oleksiy Kuleba, a regional administration chief for the Ukrainian city of Brovary, said airstrikes continued on the northwest towns of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel overnight and a town councilor was killed in the fighting.

At least four Russian planes and three helicopters were destroyed on 13 March, Ukrainian officials said on Monday as the general staff of Ukraine‘s armed forces said Moscow has not been able to make major advancement despite strikes.

Meanwhile, Russia’s defence ministry said its forces killed up to 180 “foreign mercenaries” and destroyed foreign weapons.

This map shows the extent of Russia’s war in Ukraine (Press Association Images)

