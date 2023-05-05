A Ukrainian leader assaulted a Russian delegate who ripped Ukraine’s national flag out of his hands during a summit in Ankara on Thursday, according to reports.
Ukrainian leader Oleksandr Marikovski was seen unfurling the national flag of his country as Russian delegate Olga Timofeeva was being interviewed.
On seeing this, the Russian team member Valery Stavitsky was seen approaching Mr Marikovski and ripping the flag out of his hands.
The two delegates had gathered at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation.
As the Russian delegate walked away, the Ukrainian MP charged at him and landed a couple of blows as other people present at the venue tried to intervene.
The 43-second-long video purportedly captured Mr Marikovski assaulting the Russian delegate and snatching Ukraine’s national flag out of his hand.
Mr Stavitsky is not seen retaliating to the blows from the Ukrainian MP. He was also taken away by a few personnel present at the spot.
The video has been widely circulated on social media.
Mr Marikovsyki was also seen smoothing out the flag while others looked on.
The video was shared by him on his Facebook page. Local Russian media reported that Mr Stavitsky was taken to hospital for a check-up.
Another video from the conference also showed members of the Ukrainian delegation unfurling Ukraine’s flag behind Ms Timofeeva while she was addressing the conference in Ankara.
Kyiv and Moscow have not issued any official statement on the incident.
