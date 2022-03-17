US citizen ‘killed in Chernihiv’ as Russians shell city, Ukraine police claim

A US citizen has reportedly been killed in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine following a “heavy artillery attack” on Wednesday.

Local police wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday that officers “are documenting the consequences of enemy shelling of civilians in the centre of Chernihiv.”

“Today, the occupiers once again carried out a heavy artillery attack on unarmed civilian residents of the city,” the post from Chernihiv regional police claims.

“There are dead and wounded people. Among the dead – a US citizen.

“Police officers are helping to evacuate affected citizens to medical facilities. Chernihiv police investigators are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are carefully documenting all the circumstances and consequences of Russian war crimes.”

The Independent has approached Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence regarding the claim.

But while the US state department has not yet confirmed the report, it did say it is aware of the claim.

A spokesperson told the Daily Mail: “We are aware of reports of the death of a U.S. citizen in Ukraine on March 17. We are monitoring the situation closely but cannot confirm these reports at this time. We offer our sincerest condolences to the families of all whose lives have been lost in this unprovoked and unjustified war. We have no further comment at this time.”

It comes as the governor of Chernihiv on Thursday said the city has experienced “colossal losses and destruction” amid relentless bombardment from Russian artillery and airstrikes.

Viacheslav Chaus told Ukrainian broadcasters that the corpses of 53 people “killed by the Russian aggressor from the ground or from the air” had been transported to city morgues over the course of a single day.

More follows...