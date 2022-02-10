virtual event series
Ukraine and Russia: Join our expert panel as they discuss the simmering conflict and what could happen next
Sign up for The Independent’s free virtual event on Russia and Ukraine with host David Harding and panellists Kieran Guilbert, Mary Dejevsky and Kim Sengupta
Tensions continue to mount between Kiev and Moscow with more than 100,000 Russian troops stationed at the Ukraine border.
Diplomatic talks between world leaders to try and prevent the situation worsening continue daily.
Powers including the US, Nato and the European Union have warned Russia against any aggression, insisting that there will be retaliation if it attacks Ukraine. Russia denies any plans to invade but has called on the West to respect its concerns over security.
The Russia-Ukraine crisis is not new, but, right now the simmering conflict threatens to turn into Europe's worst war in generations if all sides cannot pull back from the brink?
Join our free virtual event expert panel on Wednesday 23 February hosted by The Independent’s International Editor David Harding. David will be joined by Deputy International Editor Kieran Guilbert, broadcaster Mary Dejevsky and Defence and Diplomatic Editor Kim Sengupta, who has been on the ground in Ukraine to discuss what’s happening and what could happen next.
This event will be shaped by not only the daily changing news cycle but by you, the audience, so feel free to submit your questions ahead of time. You’ll also be able to ask questions via a Q&A box during the event.
Our event will be hosted on Zoom on 23 February at 6.30pm GMT and will last one hour. It is free to attend.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies