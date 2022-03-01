Russia Ukraine War Advisory

EDITORS:

Ukraine's president blamed Russia for a missile strike that hit the heart of country's second largest city, as a 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and other military vehicles threatened the capital.

Here’s a look at the coverage from our journalists in Moscow, Kyiv, eastern Ukraine and beyond. All times are Eastern. You can find all our text, photos and video in the Russia-Ukraine war hub on APNewsroom.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GLOBAL ECONOMY - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine -- and the unprecedented sanctions that followed -- have raised the risks for an already vulnerable world economy. Essentially cutting Russia off from global finance and trade will push up energy prices and disrupt supply lines for key minerals and grain. And it’s all coming at a terrible time -- as the world’s central banks start raising interest rates to combat resurgent inflation.

RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR – KHARKIV UNDER FIRE – As Ukraine's second-largest city comes under attack from Russian forces, we will focus on what's it like to live there now.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — Russian shelling pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian targets and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital. Ukraine’s embattled president accused Moscow on Tuesday of resorting to terror tactics to press Europe’s largest ground war in generations. The casualty toll mounted as Ukraine faced Day 6 of a Russian invasion that has shaken the 21st century world order. By Yuras Karmanau, Jim Heintz, Vladimir Isachenkov and Dasha Litvinova. SENT; developing: 1,300 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-THE LATES T (sent; developing); RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-THINGS TO KNOW (sent; developing); RUSSIA UKRAINE WAR-EYES ON THE GROUND (sent; developing).

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-PUTIN — For two decades, Vladimir Putin has struck rivals as reckless or impulsive. But his behavior leading up to ordering an invasion of Ukraine — and now putting Russia’s nuclear forces on high alert — has some in the West questioning whether the Russian president has become dangerously unstable. By Nomaan Merchant and Vladimir Isachenkov. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-RUSSIA’S ISOLATION — It’s a globalized world — a planet stitched together by intricate supply chains, banking, international sports and countless other tentacles. Until it isn’t. Case study No. 1: Russia this week. In barely three days, the country has become an international pariah in ways startling for — and in some cases helped by — the extremely connected world in which we live. By Ted Anthony. SENT: 1,000 words by 2 a.m., photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-SANCTION WORKAROUNDS - The massive sanctions imposed on Russia has the Kremlin scrambling to keep the country’s economy running. For Vladimir Putin, that means looking for workarounds to the unprecedented economic blockade, even as he continues the invasion of Ukraine. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 900 words by 1 a.m., photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-HUNGARY — Hungary’s right-wing nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, has nurtured close political and economic ties with Russia for more than a decade. That has given him a reputation among many across Europe as the Kremlin’s closest ally in the European Union. But following Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, Hungary’s neighbor, Orban is facing growing pressure to change course. By Justin Spike. SENT: 950 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SOCIAL MEDIA - As Russia’s war in Ukraine plays out for the world on social media, big tech platforms face increased calls to bar Russian state media from using their platforms to spread propaganda and misinformation. By David Klepper and Amanda Seitz. SENT: 980 words, photos.

SYRIA-RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — From rebel-held Idlib province in northern Syria, Ahmad Rakan is closely following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We feel their pain,” he said of Ukrainian civilians under Russian bombardment. For the past seven years, Russia has played a decisive role in Syria’s civil war, propping up President Bashar Assad’s regime. By Zeina Karam, Bassem Mroue and AJ Naddaff. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

UKRAINE-WAR-NON-UKRAINIAN REFUGEES — As trains and buses bring people fleeing Ukraine to the safety of Polish border towns, they carry not just Ukrainians fleeing a homeland under attack but large numbers of citizens of other countries who had made Ukraine their home and whose fates, too, are now uncertain. By Vanessa Gera. SENT: 500 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-SPORT — Russia has been excluded from all international ice skating events as sporting sanctions continue to mount following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. SENT: 500 words, photos.

RUSSIA UKRAINE-CHILDREN-PHOTO GALLERY - What is Russia's attack on Ukraine doing to the children.

