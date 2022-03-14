Ukraine and Russia agree to 10 ‘humanitarian corridors’ as 2,500 residents killed in Mariupol

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said 10 humanitarian corridors to assist in people’s evacuation

Arpan Rai
Monday 14 March 2022 08:11
<p>People who fled the war in Ukraine wait to be called to board a humanitarian train to relocate them to Berlin in Poland </p>

People who fled the war in Ukraine wait to be called to board a humanitarian train to relocate them to Berlin in Poland

Civilians trapped in Ukrainian cities will be able to leave the conflict-marred city through 10 “humanitarian corridors”, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereschuk said on Monday,

The residents from towns near Kyiv and in the eastern region of Luhansk will also be able to use this corridors to flee Ukraine, the deputy prime minister said.

More follows

