Russian forces have resumed their military salvo on Kherson and battered the strategic city in the war with mortar and artillery attacks even as the other regions in eastern Ukraine continue to bleed in the siege.
Ukraine’s armed forces said that the Russian troops shelled more than 25 settlements around Kherson and Zaporizhzhia resulting in civilian casualties and damaging residential buildings.
But, a number of Russian forces are also abandoning their positions around Zaporizhzhia, the Ukrainian military’s top command said.
Elsewhere in the war, Volodymyr Zelensky said that there is no place in Bakhmut which is “not covered in blood” as Russian rage rains on the town with only few civilians left behind.
Vladimir Putin’s forces in Bakhmut are increasingly diminished and stand on the brink of being unable to continue their operations, analysts monitoring the war in Europe have said.
Russian minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Moscow is prioritising defending civilians and soldiers lives as the invading country wanted the situation in Ukraine resolved as quickly as possible.
No place in Bakhmut ‘not covered with blood
There is no place in the frontline city of Bakhmut “not covered with blood”, Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
The Ukraine president added that “only a few “ civilians remain in the city, in the eastern province of Donetsk.
“Last year, 70,000 people lived there. Now only a few civilians are left there,” he said in a Telegram post.
“There is no place that is not covered with blood. There is no hour when the terrible roar of artillery does not sound. Still, Bakhmut stands.”
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 29 December.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies