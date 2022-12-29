Ukrainian servicemen fire with a CAESAR self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday (AFP via Getty Images)

Russian forces have resumed their military salvo on Kherson and battered the strategic city in the war with mortar and artillery attacks even as the other regions in eastern Ukraine continue to bleed in the siege.

Ukraine’s armed forces said that the Russian troops shelled more than 25 settlements around Kherson and Zaporizhzhia resulting in civilian casualties and damaging residential buildings.

But, a number of Russian forces are also abandoning their positions around Zaporizhzhia, the Ukrainian military’s top command said.

Elsewhere in the war, Volodymyr Zelensky said that there is no place in Bakhmut which is “not covered in blood” as Russian rage rains on the town with only few civilians left behind.

Vladimir Putin’s forces in Bakhmut are increasingly diminished and stand on the brink of being unable to continue their operations, analysts monitoring the war in Europe have said.

Russian minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Moscow is prioritising defending civilians and soldiers lives as the invading country wanted the situation in Ukraine resolved as quickly as possible.