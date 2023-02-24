For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Supporters of Ukraine dumped a destroyed Russian T-72 tank outside Moscow’s embassy in Berlin on the first anniversary of Putin’s brutal invasion on Friday, 24 February.

As Ukraine marks 365 days since the war broke out, the country’s leading war crimes prosecutor Yuriy Beluosov told The Independent that more than 100,000 Ukrainian civilians are believed to have been killed in the last year.

There remains no end in sight as the conflict enters its second year, with a UN vote demanding that Russia withdraws its soldiers and global leaders calling for more aid to be sent to Ukrainian troops and more sanctions on Moscow.

Across Ukraine, memorials, candlelit vigils and other remembrances for the people who have died are planned for today as fighting continues.

A US envoy has said that Vladimir Putin will have to face trial for more than 71,000 alleged war crimes since his troops invaded the former Soviet nation on 24 February 2022.

