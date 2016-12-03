Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin bombards Ukraine with huge air raid moments after Easter truce expires
Zelensky accuses Russia of violating its own ceasefire 3,000 times
Half of Ukraine faced air raid sirens early on Monday morning as Russia bombarded the country with aerial attacks.
The first sirens sounded moments after the end of a 30-hour Easter truce, unilaterally declared by Vladimir Putin at the start of the weekend.
Blasts shook the eastern city of Mykolaiv and air raid alerts were sounded in Kyiv, city officials said this morning.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that in reality Russia continued striking throughout the so-called truce, attacking the country a total of 2,935 times, with the most shelling occurring around Pokrovsk.
Meanwhile, US president Donald Trump, who has been pushing for a long-term ceasefire, said he is hopeful Russia and Ukraine can come to a deal to end the war this week.
“Both will then start to do big business with the United States of America, which is thriving, and make a fortune!” he said.
Britain’s former defence secretary Ben Wallace says Mr Trump risks becoming “a cheerleader for Russia” – and that he isn’t actually any good at making deals.
Moscow court finds Google guilty of disclosing Russian war casualties
A Moscow court has found Google guilty of disclosing personal data of members of the Russian armed forces who died in Ukraine, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Monday, citing court documents.
The documents say that in a video published on YouTube, information on Russia's losses in Ukraine, as well as the personal data of Russian soldiers, were disclosed.
Russia has for several years ordered foreign technology platforms to remove content it deems illegal, such as what it calls "fake" news about the war in Ukraine, issuing small but persistent fines when it sees failures to comply.
Russia's president Vladimir Putin accused Google in December of being a tool used by the US government to score political points.
Air raid alerts across Ukraine after midnight
Some regions in eastern Ukraine were under air raid alerts starting minutes after midnight on Monday, according to data from the Ukrainian air force, with the alerts gradually extending towards the central regions of the country.
"We urge city residents to immediately go to the nearest shelters and remain there until the alert is over," Kyiv's military administration said in a social media post at 4.41am local time (0141 GMT).
Blasts shook the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, mayor Oleksandr Senkevich said on Telegram. He did not say whether it was air defence systems in operation or whether the Russian weapons hit their targets.
Russia's Voronezh region, which borders Ukraine, was also under air raid alerts for two hours overnight, the region’s governor said on Telegram.
Zelensky blasts Putin for 3,000 strikes during Easter truce
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky issued an updated number of Russian strikes carried out during Moscow's own Easter truce, including against civilian targets.
“The total number of violations by the Russian army of Russia’s own ceasefire promise throughout the day reached 2,935. The highest number of shellings and assaults occurred in the Pokrovsk direction,” he said.
“Russia’s promise of a full ceasefire also did not apply to the Kursk direction. Overall, across the frontline, there were 96 Russian assaults, 1,882 instances of shelling on our positions, including 812 involving heavy weaponry, and over 950 instances of FPV drone use by Russian forces,” he added.
He said ceasefire will be met with ceasefire, and Russian strikes will be met with our own in defence going forward.
Trump's push for peace in Ukraine
US president Donald Trump, who says he wants to be remembered as a peacemaker, has repeatedly warned of the escalation risk of the war – which his administration now casts as a proxy conflict between the US and Russia, echoing Moscow's stance.
Last month, after Ukraine accepted Mr Trump's proposal for a 30-day truce, Russian president Vladimir Putin said crucial issues of verification had not been sorted out. Both Moscow and Kyiv have agreed to a moratorium on attacks on energy targets and at sea, which each accuses the other of breaking.
In a Truth Social post, he has said he hopes Russia and Ukraine will make a deal this week to end the conflict in Ukraine.
"BOTH WILL THEN START TO DO BIG BUSINESS WITH THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WHICH IS THRIVING, AND MAKE A FORTUNE!" he said in a post on Truth Social.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated that Kyiv was willing to extend the Easter ceasefire for 30 days.
Russia controls just under one-fifth of Ukraine, including Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, and the regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
Half of Ukraine under air raid alert after Russia's Easter truce ends
Ukraine's air force issued air raid alerts for Kyiv and the eastern half of Ukraine early on Monday, hours after the end of the one-day Easter ceasefire declared by Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Blasts have hit the eastern city of Mykolaiv as the sirens rang, the city mayor said.
The strikes marked an end to the 30-hour unilateral truce declared by Russia, even as Mr Putin’s forces were accused of violating the ceasefire.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia’s violation of its “own ceasefire promise throughout the day reached 2,935.
Russia’s defence ministry responded that Ukraine was not adhering to the ceasefire and continued shelling at Russian targets.
