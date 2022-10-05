Irishman ‘killed in action’ fighting in Ukraine

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Irishman has been killed while for Ukrainian forces near the Russian border.

The man was named as Rory Mason, a 23-year-old from County Meath. He died while fighting in the Kharkiv region, according to Irish state broadcaster, RTE.

He enlisted to fight in the war last March.

More follows