Irishman ‘killed in action’ fighting in Ukraine
Rory Mason died while in fighting in the Kharkiv counteroffensive
An Irishman has been killed while for Ukrainian forces near the Russian border.
The man was named as Rory Mason, a 23-year-old from County Meath. He died while fighting in the Kharkiv region, according to Irish state broadcaster, RTE.
He enlisted to fight in the war last March.
More follows
