Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv accuses Putin of ‘propaganda tricks’ over claims to have recaptured Kursk
‘Our units continue to hold their positions,’ says Ukraine
Meanwhile, Russia’s FSB said it had detained a man allegedly involved in the car bomb killing of a senior general near Moscow – a blast it blamed on Ukraine, though Kyiv has not responded.
On Saturday, Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky sat down in the Vatican following Pope Francis’ funeral, their first face-to-face meeting since a clash in the Oval Office, to discuss a possible ceasefire. The White House described the meeting as “very productive”.
Russia arrests man accused of killing senior general
Russia’s security service says it has arrested a man accused of killing a senior general in a car bombing outside Moscow.
The FSB alleges the suspect, named as Ignat Kuzin, rigged a Volkswagen Golf in the city of Balashikha with a homemade explosive sourced from a Ukrainian secret service stash and detonated it remotely from Ukraine.
The blast killed Gen Yaroslav Moskalik on Friday outside Moscow. Ukraine has not commented on the incident. Russian authorities released a video purporting to show Kuzin’s arrest on a forest road.
Ukraine accuses Putin of 'propaganda tricks' over Kursk claims
Ukraine has denied Russian president Vladimir Putin’s claim that his forces have regained full control of the border region of Kursk, insisting that fighting is still ongoing.
“The Kyiv regime’s adventure has completely failed,” Mr Putin said on Saturday, congratulating Russian troops on what he described as a decisive victory over Ukraine’s surprise offensive launched last year. He claimed Russian forces had reestablished complete control over the region.
However, Ukraine’s Armed Forces rejected the statement, accusing Moscow of spreading “propaganda tricks.”
In a post on Telegram, it said: “The defensive operation of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in the designated areas in Kursk region continues. The operational situation is difficult, but our units continue to hold their positions and perform their assigned tasks.”
Ukraine’s military reported six combat engagements in the Kursk region on Saturday, saying at least one battle was still ongoing as of 4pm Kyiv time (1pm GMT). It also accused Russian forces of carrying out nearly 150 artillery strikes across the day.
