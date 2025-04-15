Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump hits out at Zelensky and claims ‘millions are dead because of three people’
Trump once again falsely accuses Zelensky for starting Putin's invasion
Donald Trump once again falsely blamed Volodymyr Zelensky for “starting” the war in Ukraine without acknowledging Vladimir Putin’s military invasion in February 2022.
The US president was asked about Mr Zelensky's recent offer to purchase more Patriot air defence systems from the Trump administration.
“I don't know. He's always looking to purchase missiles, you know, he's against… listen. When you start a war, you got to know that you can win the war, right? You don't start a war against somebody that's 20 times your size. And then hope that people give you some missiles,” Mr Trump said.
His remarks came shortly after he defended Russia’s “terrible” missile attack on Sumy as a “mistake”. Mr Zelensky urged MrTrump to visit the country and see the devastation for himself.
On the war front, Kyiv forces launched a major drone attack on Russia's Kursk region that borders Ukraine this morning, Russian authorities said. At least 109 drones were downed over the Kursk region, the Russian ministry of defence said.
The attack killed an elderly woman, injured nine people and sparked fires in several buildings.
Paratroopers repel 'massive' overnight Russian assault
Kyiv’s military said its paratroopers helped repel a massive overnight Russian assault.
Russian soldiers launched an attack with infantry and more than two dozen armoured vehicles.
“The audacity of the attack went off scale,” Ukraine's general staff said this morning.
“The invaders marched in a column, hoping to break through our defences,” he said in his update.
Intelligence identified the enemy and coordinated actions between artillerymen, drone pilots and neighbouring units, he said.
They “broke the enemy's battle formation, and then methodically destroyed it”, leaving equipment to burn on the battlefield.
Ukraine says Russian spies planned to set off explosions in central Ukraine
Ukrainian intelligence says it stopped Russian spies from setting off bombs in central Ukraine.
Three Russian military intelligence agents were planning to blow up a police building and a soldier's car in Vinnytsia, the SBU said. The agents have been detained.
“SBU officers discovered hostile intentions in advance and detained the executors of the Russian order when they were setting up a hidden camera near the site of the planned explosion,” the Security Service said.
Lavrov dismisses European leadership as 'frenzy'
Speaking to the Kommersant newspaper overnight, Sergei Lavrov said European leadership was a “frenzy”.
Lavrov compared Europe with Washington, who he credited with “trying to delve into the problem”.
“Well, as for the American side, we have already noted that, unlike the Europeans, who, well, I can't even find another word other than 'frenzy',” he said.
“First of all, the leadership of France, Britain, the Baltic countries, some other EU and NATO countries... unlike them, the Trump administration is trying to delve into the problem.”
Russia openly refusing ceasefire: Zelensky
In his latest update on X, Ukrainian president Zelensky has called for more pressure on Russia as Putin stalls on a ceasefire.
If you're just joining us: Trump's repeated claims against Zelensky
- In a post on Truth Social yesterday, US president Donald Trump accused his Ukrainian counterpart of “allowing” the war to happen.
- Speaking from the Oval Office later, he again criticised Zelensky, saying he was not “competent” and that millions were dead because of Putin, Zelensky and Biden.
- He again said Zelensky “should have never started” the war, speaking at an impromptu press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
In context:
Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Trump’s claims came the day after Russia’s deadly attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy.
Trump previously described Zelensky as a “dictator” and swiftly withdrew his comment.
On the campaign trail, he claimed the war would not have happened if he was president.
Russian spy service says Russia, Belarus ready to act proactively
Russia's foreign spy service chief, Sergei Naryshkin, has said that Moscow’s intelligence and security services were ready to act proactively, given what he said was increased escalation from Europe over Ukraine, state news agency RIA has said
RIA cited Mr Naryshkin as saying that, in the event of an attack on Russia or Belarus, Russia would retaliate against Nato as a whole, but that Poland and the Baltic states would suffer first.
Witkoff hints at what Russia's security demands entail
Steve Witkoff has said that negotiations between the US and Russia could be “on the verge of something that would be very, very important for the world”.
Witkoff discussed what he sees as Putin's demands after meeting the president in St Petersburg on Friday.
“Towards the end, we actually came up with... what Putin’s request is to get to, have a permanent peace,” he said.
Trump’s envoy then suggested a peace deal is “about the so-called five territories, but there's so much more to it: there’s security protocols, there's no NATO, NATO Article 5, I mean, it's just a lot of detail attached to it.”
NATO’s Article 5 is a principle which treats an attack on one member as an attack on all members, with a coordinated response.
Russia jails soldier for voluntary surrender to Ukraine: Russian media
A Russian military court has sentenced a soldier to 15 years in prison for desertion and voluntary surrender to Ukraine, Kommersant newspaper reported.
Russia in February 2022 made voluntary surrender a crime, punishable by three to 10 years in prison. This is the first prosecution of its kind.
Roman Ivanishin reportedly denied all the charges and will serve his sentence in a maximum security facility.
His trial was held behind closed doors.
