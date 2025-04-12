Ukraine-Russia war latest: Moscow calls Putin-Witkoff talks ‘productive’ as US boasts of ‘leverage’
Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff holds talks with Russian leader in St Petersburg
A senior Russian official who attended the talks between president Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff called them "productive".
A White House spokesperson earlier said Mr Trump would use his influence over Russia to negotiate a peace deal. Karoline Leavitt said: “We believe we have leverage in negotiating a deal to a peace deal, and we're going to use that leverage, and the president is determined to see this through.”
The US president had warned that “Russia has to get moving” on a ceasefire. “Russia has to get moving. Too many people are DYING, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war,” he said on social media.
Mr Witkoff held talks with Mr Putin for more than four hours. The pair shook hands when they first met in St Petersburg.
"The theme of the meeting is aspects of a Ukrainian settlement," the Kremlin said in a statement after the meeting ended.
US officials say Chinese fighting for Moscow are mercenaries
Over 100 Chinese citizens fighting for the Russian military against Ukraine are mercenaries who do not appear to have a direct link to China's government, officials said.
Chinese military officers have, however, been in the theatre behind Russia's lines with Beijing's approval to draw tactical lessons from the war, a former Western intelligence official told Reuters.
The head of US forces in the Indo-Pacific, Admiral Samuel Paparo, confirmed on 9 April that Ukrainian forces had captured two men of Chinese origin in eastern Ukraine after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country had information about 155 Chinese citizens fighting there on Russia's behalf.
China, which has declared a "no-limits" partnership with Russia and has refrained from criticising Moscow's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, had called Mr Zelensky's remarks "irresponsible" and said China was not a party to the war.
Two US officials told the news agency that Chinese fighters appear to have minimal training and are not having any discernable impact on Russia's military operations.
Russia claims to have destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones
Russia's Defence Ministry said air defence units had destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones within 30 minutes.
A ministry statement said that between 10pm and 10.30pm, nine drones were destroyed in the Rostov region on Ukraine's eastern border and four in the Kursk region, on Ukraine's north border.
Russian investment envoy Kirill Dmitriev described as "productive" talks between Russian president Vladimir Putin and US envoy Steve Witkoff.
Mr Putin was shown on state TV greeting Witkoff in St Petersburg's presidential library at the start of the negotiations and state news agencies later said the talks lasted more than four hours.
Mr Witkoff has emerged as a key figure in the on-off rapprochement between Moscow and Washington amid talk on the Russian side of potential joint investments in the Arctic and in Russian rare earth minerals.
