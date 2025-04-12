Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump urges Moscow to ‘get moving’ on ceasefire as his envoy meets Putin
Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff holds talks with Russian leader in St Petersburg
US president Donald Trump has warned that “Russia has to get moving” on a ceasefire as American envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Kirill Dmitriev, Mr Putin’s foreign investment envoy, who attended the talks between Mr Putin and Mr Witkoff, called them "productive".
"Welcome to Saint Petersburg, Russia," Kirill Dmitriev, Mr Putin’s foreign investment envoy, said in a post on X. "Productive discussions with @SteveWitkoff."
A White House spokesperson earlier said Mr Trump would use his influence over Russia to negotiate a peace deal. Karoline Leavitt said: “We believe we have leverage in negotiating a deal to a peace deal, and we're going to use that leverage, and the president is determined to see this through.”
In a warning, Mr Trump said: “Russia has to get moving. Too many people are DYING, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war.”
Mr Witkoff held talks with Mr Putin for more than four hours. The pair shook hands when they first met in St Petersburg.
"The theme of the meeting is aspects of a Ukrainian settlement," the Kremlin said in a statement after the meeting ended.
Trump envoy says Ukraine could be carved up like post-war Berlin
Ukraine could be partitioned like Berlin after the Second World War as part of a peace deal, US president Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia has suggested.
Retired lieutenant general Keith Kellogg said in an interview with The Times that UK and French troops could adopt zones of control in the west of the country, forming a “reassurance force”.
Russia’s army could remain in the occupied east, and between the two would be Ukrainian forces and a demilitarised zone, said Gen Kellogg, who was previously national security adviser to vice-president Mike Pence.
Four injured in Russian drone attack
At least four people were injured and multiple buildings damaged in an overnight Russian drone attack on Ukraine.
Ukraine's air defences shot down 56 of the 88 Russian drones, its air force said, adding that 24 drones were "lost" as the military used electronic warfare to redirect them.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitchko said that three people were injured in the capital as a result of the drone attack.
Drone debris also destroyed a private house and damaged several commercial buildings, causing large fires in different parts of the capital, city officials said.
One more person was wounded in the city of Kharkiv in the northeast, mayor Ihor Terekhov said.
Poland's Duda says Trump best chance for Ukraine ceasefire
Poland's outgoing president Andrzej Duda said Donald Trump has the best chance of ending the war, but any peace must be "fair and lasting".
"If anyone is able to force the end of Russia's war, it is most likely only the President of the United States," he told Sky News.
"The question is whether he will be determined enough to do that in a way - because it is also very important here in Europe being a neighbour of Russian aggression against Ukraine - that the peace is fair and lasting."
Russia launches 88 drones on Ukraine, says Kyiv
Ukraine's air defences shot down 56 of 88 drones launched by Russia in an overnight attack, Ukraine's air force said this morning.
At least 24 drones were "lost" as the military used electronic warfare to redirect them, the air force said.
Damage was reported in five Ukrainian regions in the centre, east and south of the country.
Russia using bilateral talks with US to delay negotiations on war, says think tank
Russia's delay in accepting Washington’s proposal has frustrated Donald Trump and fueled doubts about whether Vladimir Putin really wants to stop the fighting while his bigger army has momentum on the battlefield.
“Russia continues to use bilateral talks with the United States to delay negotiations about the war in Ukraine, suggesting that the Kremlin remains uninterested in serious peace negotiations to end the war,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington think tank, said in an assessment.
Washington remains committed to securing a peace deal, even though four weeks have passed since it made its ceasefire proposals, state department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said.
“It is a dynamic that will not be solved militarily. It is a meat grinder,” Ms Bruce said about the war, adding that “nothing else can be discussed … until the shooting and the killing stops.”
Zelensky sanctions Russian journalists
Ukrainian president Vladimir Zelensky has imposed 10-year sanctions on 18 companies and 130 people, including Russian journalists.
Alexander Sladkov, a military correspondent for the Rossiya-1 TV channel; Arina Sharapova, a TV host on Channel One; Andrey Norkin, a talk show host on NTV; Iskander Khisamov; editor-in-chief of the Ukraine.ru website, are among the journalists targeted, Russian news agency TASS reported.
The list includes 59 people from the alleged shadow fleet, a network of ships that Moscow allegedly uses to circumvent Western sanctions to export oil and gas.
"We are increasing pressure on war propagandists and those who justify Russia," Mr Zelensky said. He added that more sanctions were expected soon.
Zelensky honours 19 people killed
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has told how he honoured the memory of 19 people killed by a Russian ballistic missile strike – exactly one week ago.
“19 people were killed by a Russian missile, including 9 children,” he wrote on his website.
“I’m now in a shelter at the very school where three of those children studied – tragically, they were killed.
“That same day, there was also a Shahed drone attack, which claimed even more lives. Eternal memory to them all.”
Ukraine hires American law firm for US mineral deal - report
Ukrainian justice ministry has reportedly hired American law firm Hogan Lovells to present Kyiv’s position in negotiations on a mineral deal with the US.
Kyiv is seeking the help of consultants and lawyers "to protect the national interests of Ukraine and to formulate the position of Ukraine", by taking into account American and Ukrainian legislations, a government document said.
The funds will be distributed across the economy and justice ministries, the document said, with the aim of hiring consultants with experience in public debt management and external borrowing, and those from leading international law firms, by a 15 April deadline.
Deputy prime minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Monday that Ukraine will send a team to Washington this week to advance negotiations on the draft strategic agreement.
Trump urges Putin to 'get moving' on ceasefire deal
US president Donald Trump has urged the Russian president to "get moving" on a ceasefire in Ukraine as Vladimir Putin met White House envoy Steve Witkoff in Russia.
The focus of the meeting, which lasted over four hours, was "aspects of Ukrainian settlement", the Kremlin said.
The Izvestia news outlet earlier released video of Mr Witkoff leaving a hotel in St Petersburg, accompanied by Kirill Dmitriev, Mr Putin's investment envoy.
Mr Dmitriev called the talks on Friday "productive".Mr Trump said in a post on Truth Social: "Russia has to get moving. Too many people (are) DYING, thousands a week, in a terrible and senseless war - A war that should have never happened, and wouldn't have happened, if I were President!!!"
The Russian leader has said he is ready in principle to agree to a full ceasefire, while emphasizing that crucial implementation details remain unresolved and what he describes as the war's root causes have yet to be addressed.
US officials say Chinese fighting for Moscow are mercenaries
Over 100 Chinese citizens fighting for the Russian military against Ukraine are mercenaries who do not appear to have a direct link to China's government, officials said.
Chinese military officers have, however, been in the theatre behind Russia's lines with Beijing's approval to draw tactical lessons from the war, a former Western intelligence official told Reuters.
The head of US forces in the Indo-Pacific, Admiral Samuel Paparo, confirmed on 9 April that Ukrainian forces had captured two men of Chinese origin in eastern Ukraine after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said his country had information about 155 Chinese citizens fighting there on Russia's behalf.
China, which has declared a "no-limits" partnership with Russia and has refrained from criticising Moscow's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, had called Mr Zelensky's remarks "irresponsible" and said China was not a party to the war.
Two US officials told the news agency that Chinese fighters appear to have minimal training and are not having any discernable impact on Russia's military operations.
