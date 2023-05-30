Watch: Kyiv mayor visits attack sites after overnight strikes

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, visits the city on Tuesday, 30 May, after Russia launched an overnight attack.

Vladimir Putin's troops have launched three attacks on the Ukrainian capital in the last 24 hours.

Kyiv's military administration has said that at least 20 Shahed drones were destroyed overnight by air defences.

It comes after an apartment block in Moscow was damaged after drones hit several buildings on Tuesday, 30 May.

Footage showed broken windows at flats near Moskvitina street in the city's south.

Some residents were forced to evacuate their homes but later returned, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The mayor said two people were injured in the early morning attack, with one hospitalised.

Russia’s defence ministry said that Ukraine targeted Moscow with eight drones. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

