Watch: Kyiv mayor visits attack sites after overnight strikes
Watch as the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, visits the city on Tuesday, 30 May, after Russia launched an overnight attack.
Vladimir Putin's troops have launched three attacks on the Ukrainian capital in the last 24 hours.
Kyiv's military administration has said that at least 20 Shahed drones were destroyed overnight by air defences.
It comes after an apartment block in Moscow was damaged after drones hit several buildings on Tuesday, 30 May.
Footage showed broken windows at flats near Moskvitina street in the city's south.
Some residents were forced to evacuate their homes but later returned, Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
The mayor said two people were injured in the early morning attack, with one hospitalised.
Russia’s defence ministry said that Ukraine targeted Moscow with eight drones. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
