Russia claims ‘parts of peace deal’ with Ukraine are close to being agreed

Russia has claimed that a peace deal with Ukraine could be possible with some parts “close to agreement”.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that “neutral status” for Ukraine “is now being seriously discussed along, of course, with security guarantees.”

Mr Lavrov added: “Now this very thing is being discussed in negotiations - there are absolutely specific formulations which in my view are close to agreement.”

His comments come after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine should accept it will not become a member of the Nato security alliance.

Speaking in a video message on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky said: “Ukraine is not a member of Nato. We understand that. We have heard for years that the doors were open, but we also heard that we could not join. It’s a truth and it must be recognised.”

Foreign minister Mr Lavrov cautioned on Wednesday that negotiations with Ukraine were not easy but said that there was “some hope of reaching a compromise”.

Other issues include the rights of Russian-speaking people in Ukraine, the demilitarisation of the country, and the security of people in eastern Ukraine.

