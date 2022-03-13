AP News Digest 6:30 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

——————————

TOP STORIES

——————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — A Russian airstrike on a military training base in western Ukraine killed at least nine people and wounded 57, a local official said Sunday. The assault brought the war closer to the border with Poland after a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets.” By Msyylav Chernov and Yuras Karmanau. SENT: 1,340 words, photos, video. WITH: RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE LATEST; RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THINGS TO KNOW.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-ENERGY-PRICES — Italian paper mills that make everything from pizza boxes to furniture packaging ground to a halt as Russia’s war in Ukraine has sent natural gas prices skyrocketing. And it’s not just paper. Italian steel mills, likewise, turned off electric furnaces last week. And fishermen, facing huge spikes in oil prices, stayed in port, mending nets instead of casting them. By Business Writer Colleen Barry. SENT: 980 words, photos.

UKRAINE-WAR-JEWISH-REFUGEES — Many Jews are among the more than 2.5 million refugees leaving Ukraine. International Jewish organizations have mobilized to help, working with local Jewish communities in Poland, Romania, Moldova and elsewhere to organize food, shelter, medical care and other assistance. The reality that so many Jews have joined the mass civilian exodus from Ukraine underlines the deceitfulness of Russian propaganda, which claims Russia is de-Nazifying Ukraine. By Vanessa Gera. SENT: 970 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHINA — The number of new coronavirus cases in an outbreak in China’s northeast has tripled and authorities stepped up anti-disease controls by suspending bus service to Shanghai and ordering residents of another city to stay at home. By Joe McDonald. SENT: 390 words, photos.

————————————————————————

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————————————————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-GAGAUZIA — Across the border from war-engulfed Ukraine, tiny, impoverished Moldova — an ex-Soviet republic now looking eagerly Westward — has watched with trepidation as the Russian invasion unfolds. SENT: 520 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-EX-PLAYER-HELPS — Sergiy Stakhovsky is a recently retired professional tennis player from Ukraine who has left his wife and three young children at home in Hungary to back to his birthplace to help how he can during Russia’s invasion. SENT: 760 words, photos.

ITALY-REFUGEES-BUS-ACCIDENT — A bus carrying about 50 Ukrainian refugees overturned on a major highway in northern Italy at dawn, killing one person, Italian firefighters say. SENT: 180 words, photo.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-DAY-IN-PHOTOS — Day 17: Images of destruction and Ukrainian defiance. SENT: 100 words, photos.

—————————————

TRENDING NEWS

—————————————-

MASSAGE-BUSINESS-SHOOTINGS-COMMEMORATION — Nearly a year after eight people were killed in a mass shooting at three Atlanta-area spas, many of them women of Asian descent, community members came together Saturday to remember the victims at a memorial tribute. SENT: 420 words, photos.

OBIT-SALLY-SCHMITT — Sally Schmitt, who founded The French Laundry restaurant in California wine country and helped launch the region’s farm-to-table movement, has died. She was 90. SENT: 360 words.

—————————————————

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

—————————————————-

SESSION-ENDS-WEST-VIRGINIA — The West Virginia Legislature’s Republican supermajority failed to pass a controversial bill restricting how race is taught in public schools because they missed a midnight deadline in the final moments of the 2022 session, a state Senate spokesperson confirms. SENT: 760 words.

————————

NATIONAL

————————

NEW-YORK-MUSEUM-STABBING — A man stabbed two employees multiple times inside the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Saturday afternoon, leaping over a reception desk to attack them after he was denied entrance for previous incidents of disorderly conduct, authorities said. SENT: 480 words, photos.

CHILD'S BODY FOUND — A manhunt is under way for a man wanted in the death of a child whose body was found inside a California home during the search for a missing 8-year-old girl. SENT: 220 words, photos.

JOPLIN-OFFICERS SHOT — The body of a Missouri police officer who was shot along with two other officers earlier this week has been transported to a funeral home after his organs were donated, the Joplin Police Department announced. SENT: 290 words.

OBIT-TRACI BRAXTON — Singer Traci Braxton, who was featured with her family in the reality television series “Braxton Family Values,” has died at age 50. SENT: 200 words, photos.

————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————————

MALAYSIA-POLITICS — Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri’s Malay party has defeated its allies in the ruling party and the opposition to score a landslide victory in a second state election that could presage early national polls. SENT: 490 words, photos.

IRAN-US DATE STABBING — A woman stabbed her date whom she had met online in retaliation for the 2020 death of an Iranian military leader killed in an American drone strike, police say. SENT: 310 words, photos.

——————

SPORTS

——————

BBO-SPRING-TRAINING-BEGINS — Pitchers, catchers and everybody else are due at spring training on Sunday for the first official day of preseason training after Major League Baseball’s 99-day lockout. It’ll be the first day in uniform for new Texas Rangers infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, a chance for the Cleveland Guardians to break in gear with their new logo and a reason for fans everywhere to rejoice after a longer winter than usual. SENT: 780 words, photos.

BBO--NATIONAL LEAGUE-DHs — The designated hitter has permanently made its way to the National League nearly 50 years after it debuted in the American League for the 1973 season. That could be good news in free agency for several players like Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, who are awesome with the bat but just OK with the glove. SENT: 650 words, photo.

—————————————-

HOW TO REACH US

——————————————

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.