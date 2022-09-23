✕ Close Full speech: Zelensky tells UN Ukraine is ready for 'true, honest and fair peace'

Hundreds of bodies have been exhumed from a mass grave in the recaptured town of Izium, the governor of Kharkiv region said.

Oleh Synyehubov told reporters on Friday that 30 of the 436 corpses showed signs of torture.

The mass grave was discovered after Ukrainian troops retook Izium on 10 September. Three others have also been located this month in territory previously occupied by Russian troops, according to Mr Synyehubov.

The exhumation comes as the UN said Russian had committed war crimes in Ukraine, including executions, rape and torture.

Erik Mose, who leads the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva that Moscow’s troops were guilty of a “large number” of crimes.

There were only two cases involving Ukrainians’ ill-treatment of Russian soldiers, he added.

In other developments, “sham referendums” are being held in an attempt to turn four Moscow-held areas of Ukraine into Russian territory.

The results are expected to be announced on Tuesday and are likely to dramatically escalate the seven-month war, as experts fear Putin will use the referendum results to justify ‘self-defence’.