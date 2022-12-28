Ukraine news – live: Russian economy ‘feeling the pinch’ as Putin’s exports shrink
Economist says early data shows oil exports have declined since sanctions came into effect
Russia’s economy is beginning to “feel the pinch” after the G7 and other countries imposed a price cap on the country’s oil exports, an expert has said.
Nicholas Farr, emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics, said it was “too early” to fully assess the impact of the sanctions but the “initial signs” showed oil trade had taken a hit.
“High-frequency data show that Russian oil exports have fallen since the sanctions were introduced and the spread between Brent crude oil prices over Urals oil prices widened to a six-month high [last] week,” he said.
In December the G7 countries, the European Union and Australia agreed to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil because of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Russian forces fired some 33 rockets at civilian targets in Kherson as fighting in the strategically important city intensifies, Ukraine’s military said earlier.
The Kremlin has also deployed more tanks and armoured vehicles to the front line, it added.
Tip by Western intelligence helped Germany catch Russia spy suspect: report
A tip-off from a friendly Western intelligence agency helped Germany identify an employee in its foreign intelligence service (BND) who was arrested on suspicion of passing state secrets to Russia, the Spiegel magazine reported on Wednesday.
Police in December arrested a German citizen identified as Carsten L. in a treason investigation, and searched his home and workplace and those of another person. The Russian embassy has declined comment.
The German authorities have warned of likely heightened Russian spying given the Kremlin’s standoff with the West over its invasion of Ukraine. The German government expelled what it said were 40 Russian spies in April.
Citing people familiar with the investigation, Spiegel reported that a Western intelligence agency had found material in Moscow’s possession that came from the BND and contained intelligence on Russia.
The suspected double agent was the head of a unit in the BND’s technical reconnaissance department, Spiegel said.
The BND and the attorney general’s office declined comment.
A government spokesperson also declined comment at a press briefing, saying the government took the matter seriously but it would not divulge details about the investigation in a way that could benefit Russia.
Nord Stream 2 gas pipleline firm given stay of bankruptcy
A Swiss court has granted a six-month "stay of bankruptcy" to the operating company for the never-opened Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was built to bring Russian gas to Germany but put on ice shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.
The company’s stay was extended from 10 January through to 10 July by a regional court in the Swiss canton (state) of Zug, according to a notice published on Wednesday in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce.
Nord Stream 2 AG, a subsidiary of Russia’s Gazprom, is based in Zug. Nord Stream 2’s court-appointed administrator, Transliq AG, sought the extension.
German chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government halted the certification process for the pipeline on 22 February.
France’s defence minister visits Ukraine to boost support
France’s defense minister arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to discuss further military support for Ukraine, insisting the French government’s backing is unflagging while efforts are made to reach an eventual negotiated end to Russia’s invasion.
French minister for the armed forces Sebastien Lecornu traveled to Ukraine’s capital after a trip to Poland, where he announced a deal Tuesday to sell Poland two French-made military satellites.
In Kyiv, Mr Lecornu laid a wreath at a heroes’ monument to pay homage to Ukrainians who have died defending their country against Russia’s invasion. He was scheduled to meet with president Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov and army officials.
While France has been less vocal about its military support for Ukraine than the United States and Britain, the country has sent a steady supply of weapons to Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 February.
Kremlin says Ukraine peace plans must accept annexation of four Ukrainian regions
The Kremlin on Wednesday said that peace proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine must take into account what it called "the new reality" of four Ukrainian regions it has annexed.
Russia declared Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia part of its territory in September after referendums condemned by Ukraine and Western countries. Russia does not fully control any of the four regions.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "There can be no peace plan for Ukraine that does not take into account today’s realities regarding Russian territory, with the entry of four regions into Russia. Plans that do not take these realities into account cannot be peaceful."
President Zelensky has been promoting his 10-point peace plan, which he first announced in November, discussing it with US president, Joe Biden among others, and urging world leaders to hold a Global Peace Summit based on it.
Russia did not consult OPEC+ over oil cap response - Kremlin
Russia did not consult with OPEC+ on its response to a Western price cap on Russian oil, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, stating that it was Russia’s sovereign right to respond as it sees fit to such "illegal measures".
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia’s long-awaited response to the cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from 1 February for five months to nations that abide by it.
Mr Peskov said contacts between Russia and the OPEC+ group of leading global oil producers, which includes Russia, were ongoing on other issues.
Ukraine issues air raid alerts in regions across the country
Air raid sirens sounded across all Ukraine’s regions on Wednesday, officials said.
Ukrainian social media reports said the nationwide alert may have been declared after Russian jets stationed in Belarus took off.
Reuters was unable to immediately verify that information.
Ukraine aiming to develop air-to-air combat drones
Ukraine has bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack the exploding drones Russia has used during its invasion of the country, according to the Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology.
Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov described Russia’s war in Ukraine as the first major war of the internet age.
He credited drones and satellite internet systems such as Elon Musk’s Starlink with having transformed the conflict.
Ukraine has purchased drones like the Fly Eye, a small drone used for intelligence, battlefield surveillance and reconnaissance.
"And the next stage, now that we are more or less equipped with reconnaissance drones, is strike drones," Mr Federov said. "These are both exploding drones and drones that fly up to three to 10 kilometers and hit targets."
He predicted "more missions with strike drones" in the future, but would not elaborate. "We are talking there about drones, UAVs, UAVs that we are developing in Ukraine. It will be the next step in the development of technologies," he said.
Top Putin aide visits Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
One of president Vladimir Putin’s most powerful Kremlin aides has visited the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a part of southern Ukraine Russia says it has annexed, a Moscow-installed official in the region said.
Sergei Kiriyenko, a Kremlin official responsible for overseeing Russia’s domestic politics and a former head of the country’s state nuclear corporation, discussed the safety of the plant, according to Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-installed local official.
"Sergei Kiriyenko visited the nuclear power plant. He checked the safety of the facility and the working conditions of Rosatom employees," Mr Rogov said on Telegram.
In a picture published by Mr Rogov, Mr Kiriyenko was shown outside the plant, which lies just 500 km (300 miles) from the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chornobyl disaster.
