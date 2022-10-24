✕ Close Homes for Ukraine: Call for more sponsors as the war rages on

The war in Ukraine is trending towards “uncontrolled escalation”, a Moscow official has claimed following a series of phone calls to western defence officials.

Without evidence, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu also claimed that Ukraine was planning to detonate a “dirty bomb” – conventional explosives laced with radioactive material – as a means of intensifying the conflict.

Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, while Russia has said it could protect its territory with its nuclear arsenal.

Mr Shoigu’s claim was denounced by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, who referred to the accusation as “absurd” and “dangerous”, adding: “Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves.”

The west similarly rejected Moscow‘s warning about a “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, Britain, France and the United States said: “The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation.”

It comes after Russia fired missiles and drones into the Ukrainian-held southern town of Mykolaiv on Sunday, destroying an apartment block about 35 km (22 miles) northwest of the front line in Kherson.