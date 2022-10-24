Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin official warns of ‘uncontrolled escalation’
Kyiv has rejected Russian claims it is planning to use a ‘dirty bomb’
The war in Ukraine is trending towards “uncontrolled escalation”, a Moscow official has claimed following a series of phone calls to western defence officials.
Without evidence, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu also claimed that Ukraine was planning to detonate a “dirty bomb” – conventional explosives laced with radioactive material – as a means of intensifying the conflict.
Ukraine does not possess nuclear weapons, while Russia has said it could protect its territory with its nuclear arsenal.
Mr Shoigu’s claim was denounced by Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, who referred to the accusation as “absurd” and “dangerous”, adding: “Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves.”
The west similarly rejected Moscow‘s warning about a “dirty bomb”. In a joint statement, Britain, France and the United States said: “The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation.”
It comes after Russia fired missiles and drones into the Ukrainian-held southern town of Mykolaiv on Sunday, destroying an apartment block about 35 km (22 miles) northwest of the front line in Kherson.
Russian-installed administration creates local militia in Kherson
Russian-installed officials in the Kherson region of Ukraine have announced the formation of a local militia, saying that all men remaining in the city can join.
Moscow authorities have ordered civilians to evacuate from Kherson, one of four Ukrainian regions Russia said it had annexed last month even as Kyiv’s forces have made significant military gains.
Apartment block destroyed as Russian strikes rain down on Mykolaiv
Russia launched a series of missiles and drones into the Ukrainian-held southern town of Mykolaiv on Sunday, which struck and destroyed an apartment block.
The strike on the shipbuilding town about 35 km (22 miles) northwest of the front line in Kherson came as Russia ordered 60,000 people to flee the region “to save your lives” in the face of a Ukrainian counter offensive.
No fatalities have been recorded.
Kyiv and west denounce Russia’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim
