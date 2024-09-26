Ukraine-Russia war live: Zelensky says Putin must be ‘forced into peace’ as Kharkiv stronghold liberated
Ukrainian forces recapture Russian stronghold in Kharkiv after fighting including hand-to-hand combat
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
The Ukraine war will not be ended by talks alone and Russia must be “forced into peace”, Volodymyr Zelensky has told the UN Security Council.
“[Vladimir] Putin has broken so many international norms and rules that he won’t stop on his own, Russia can only be forced into peace, and that is exactly what’s needed, forcing Russia into peace, as the sole aggressor in this war, the sole violator of the UN Charter,” Mr Zelensky said.
The Ukrainian president, who is in the US this week lobbying for support from UN member states and American leaders, also criticised North Korea and Iran as “de facto accomplices” in Russia’s war.
Sir Keir Starmer played down the significance of Storm Shadow missiles for Ukraine, suggesting it is not the “sole issue” in Zelensky’s “victory plan”.
Foreign secretary David Lammy also tore into Mr Putin and said the invasion of Ukraine serves the Russian president’s interests alone.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces have recaptured a Russian stronghold in Kharkiv’s Vovchansk after intense fighting involving hand-to-hand combat in “densely built-up conditions”, military officials said.
Russia claims more gains in east Ukraine but Kyiv denies capture of villages
Russia says its forces have captured two more villages in Ukraine and were attacking in the town of Vuhledar, a longtime Ukrainian stronghold. The reports have been denied by Ukrainian officials in the region.
Russia’s defence ministry said its forces had taken the villages of Hostre and Hryhorivka. The Russia-installed head of Donetsk Denis Pushilin said fighting was taking place inside Vuhledar, which had a pre-war population of 14,000.
However, Ukraine army’s General Staff said there had been eight armed clashes in the Vuhledar area. “Seven enemy assaults were stopped near Vuhledar and Vodiane,” it said in late night report referring to another nearby village. “One battle is still going on. The situation is under the control of Ukraine’s defence forces.”
It made no mention of the two villages Russian officials said their forces had captured further north, but reported 23 clashes in that sector.
Vadym Filashkin, the Ukrainian governor of the region, said Russia’s troops had not reached the outskirts of Vuhledar but it’s reconnaissance groups were operating there. “Our defenders are trying to knock them out. The town has not been captured,” he said in televised comments.
Russia readying secret war drones project in China, intelligence sources say
Russia has a weapons programme in China to develop and produce long-range attack drones for use in the war against Ukraine, two sources from a European intelligence agency and documents reviewed by Reuters confirm.
IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of Russian state-owned arms company Almaz-Antey, has developed and flight-tested a new drone model called Garpiya-3 (G3) in China with the help of local specialists, according to one of the documents, a report that Kupol sent to the Russian defence ministry earlier this year outlining its work.
Kupol told the defence ministry in a subsequent update that it was able to produce drones including the G3 at scale at a factory in China so the weapons could be deployed in the “special military operation” in Ukraine, the term Moscow uses for the war.
The G3 drones can travel about 2,000km (1,200 miles) with a payload of 50kg (110 pounds), according to the reports to the Russian defence ministry from Kupol.
Fabian Hinz, a research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a London-based defence think-tank, said the delivery of UAVs from China to Russia, if confirmed, would be a significant development.
“If you look at what China is known to have delivered so far, it was mostly dual-use goods - it was components, sub-components, that could be used in weapon systems,” he told Reuters. “This is what has been reported so far. But what we haven’t really seen, at least in the open source, are documented transfers of whole weapon systems.”
Kupol, Almaz-Antey and the Russian defence ministry have not issued a response to the reports.
Zelensky’s victory plan sets Ukraine’s terms in a desperate war against Russia
Zelenskyy's victory plan sets Ukraine's terms in a desperate war against Russia
The victory plan that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will present to the White House this week asks the Biden administration to do something it has not done in two and a half years of Russia's full-scale invasion: take swift action to support Kyiv's campaign
Putin lowers bar for nuclear response, targets West in new warning
Vladimir Putin has lowered the bar for Russia to respond with a nuclear attack, amid ongoing discussions in Washington over Ukraine’s use of Western-provided long-range weapons.
The Russian president has said any conventional attack on Moscow that is supported by a nuclear power will be considered a joint attack on his country.
Putin claimed that Russia would consider using nuclear weapons if Moscow received “reliable information” about the start of a massive launch of missiles, aircraft or drones against it.
Speaking at a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, which considers changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine, Mr Putin announced that a revised version of the document says that an attack against Russia by a non-nuclear power with the support of a nuclear power will be seen as their “joint attack on the Russian Federation”.
The threat aims to discourage the West from allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with longer-range weapons and appears to significantly lower the threshold for the possible use of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.
We will listen carefully to Zelensky’s demands for Ukraine military aid, Starmer says
Ukraine’s desire to use western missiles to strike targets in Russia will not be the “sole issue” in Volodymyr Zelensky’s “victory plan”, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
Sir Keir is in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where Mr Zelensky will present his plan for the next stage of the war to his allies.
The PM said: “I do think it’s going to take quite a bit of time at the UN General Assembly. And I think that’s really important, because it’s at a critical stage.
“Obviously, President Zelensky has a plan that he wants to walk through with all of us – we knew that was going to happen.
“The support for Ukraine is resolute. We supply quite a lot of capability already under the last government; we’ve increased that under this government – that’s not a criticism of the last government – and we will always listen very carefully to what Ukraine says it needs by way of capability.
“I don’t think that will be a discussion, I don’t think the victory plan will be about a sole issue like long-range missiles, it will be about a strategic, overarching route for Ukraine to find a way through this and succeed against Russian aggression.”
When pressed on Storm Shadows, he said: “We will have discussions about a whole range of issues, and we will listen carefully to what President Zelensky’s got to say, and that’s what’s going to happen in the next few days.”
Watch: Trump labels Zelensky ‘greatest salesman on Earth’ in Russia war dig
Lammy tears into Russian invasion: ‘In Putin's interests alone’
Foreign secretary David Lammy came down heavily on Vladimir Putin in his United Nations Security Council address and said the invasion of Ukraine serves the Russian president’s interests alone.
“Vladimir Putin, when you fire missiles into Ukraine hospitals. We know who you are. When you send mercenaries into African countries. We know who you are. When you murder opponents in European cities. We know who you are,” the foreign secretary told the gathering of member nations in New York last night.
“Your invasion is in your own interests. Yours alone. To expand your mafia state into a mafia empire. An empire built on corruption,” Mr Lammy told the security council.
He also lauded the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s efforts to lead the defence of his country. “President Zelensky, the UK commends you not only for standing up for your people but for standing up for democracy,” he said.
“Seeing you in Kyiv a few weeks ago with Secretary Blinken I saw ordinary people from all walks of life. The soldiers and the civilians. The firefighters and the first responders,” Mr Lammy said.
Mapped: Ukraine’s incursion into the Russian Kursk region explained
Mapped: Ukraine’s incursion into the Russian Kursk region explained
Ukraine’s attack into Kursk has left Vladimir Putin’s forces scrambling
Watch: Putin’s Satan II missile ‘blows up during test launch’
Putin’s forces are desperate for a prize eastern city and Ukraine will fight street to street to keep them out
Ukraine will fight street to street to keep Russia out of key eastern city
The Russians taking Pokrovsk would split Ukraine’s defensive line in the region and harm supplies in the eastern part of Donetsk. Now facing constant bombardment, soldiers and residents in Pokrovsk speak to Askold Krushelnycky about the drawn-out siege they are bracing themselves for
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments