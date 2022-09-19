✕ Close Related video: Pakistan’s Sharif struggles with headphone as he meets Putin during SCO summit

Russian forces have fired eight missiles on Zaporizhzhia city housing Europe’s largest nuclear power plant overnight, Ukrainian officials said at a time Russia has suffered heavy losses in battlefield against Ukraine’s counterattack.

At least eight projectiles have been fired targeting infrastructure facilities, Zaporizhzhia oblast governor Oleksandr Starukh, reported The Kyiv Independent.

And, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed there would be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia as the war inches closer to the seventh month mark.

It comes after the top US general warned it was unclear how Moscow would react to its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.

In his nightly address on Sunday, Zelensky vowed to keep up the pressure on Moscow.

"Perhaps it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we now have a lull of sorts," he said in his regular nightly address. "But there will be no lull. There is preparation for the next series ... For Ukraine must be free. All of it."