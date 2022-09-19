Ukraine war - live: Putin’s troops fire missile bombardment over nuclear plant city
Russia has lost at least four combat jets in Ukraine in the last 10 days, says British defence ministry
Russian forces have fired eight missiles on Zaporizhzhia city housing Europe’s largest nuclear power plant overnight, Ukrainian officials said at a time Russia has suffered heavy losses in battlefield against Ukraine’s counterattack.
At least eight projectiles have been fired targeting infrastructure facilities, Zaporizhzhia oblast governor Oleksandr Starukh, reported The Kyiv Independent.
And, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed there would be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia as the war inches closer to the seventh month mark.
It comes after the top US general warned it was unclear how Moscow would react to its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine.
In his nightly address on Sunday, Zelensky vowed to keep up the pressure on Moscow.
"Perhaps it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we now have a lull of sorts," he said in his regular nightly address. "But there will be no lull. There is preparation for the next series ... For Ukraine must be free. All of it."
Russia has likely lost four jets in Ukraine war’s last 10 days - British MoD
Russia is ailed by continued lack of air superiority which remains one of the most important reasons underpinning the fragility of its operational design in Ukraine, the British defence ministry said today.
It added that Russia has “highly likely lost at least four combat jets in Ukraine within the last 10 days” which takes its attrition to approximately 55 since the start of the invasion in February this year.
“There is a realistic possibility that this uptick in losses is partially a result of the Russian Air Force accepting greater risk as it attempts to provide close air support to Russian ground forces under pressure from Ukrainian advances,” the ministry said in its latest intelligence update.
According to the UK, “Russian pilots’ situational awareness is often poor; there is a realistic possibility that some aircraft have strayed over enemy territory and into denser air defence zones as the front lines have moved rapidly.”
Ukraine now ‘in control of both banks’ of key Kharkiv River
Ukrainian forces are now in control of both banks of the Oskil River in the northeastern Kharkiv region after sucessfully crossing it on Sunday, the country’s military has said.
“The Armed Forces of Ukraine crossed the Oskil river. Since yesterday, Ukraine controls the left bank as well,” Ukraine’s Center for Strategic Communications announced on Telegram.
Russia rains missiles on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant area
Russian forces have fired eight missiles on the Ukrainian city Zaporizhzhia housing Europe’s largest nuclear power plant overnight, Ukrainian officials said.
At least eight projectiles have been fired targeting infrastructure facilities, Zaporizhzhia oblast governor Oleksandr Starukh, reported The Kyiv Independent.
It is not immediately clear if the missiles strikes have caused any casualties.
Around 200 Russian soldiers killed in explosion - Official
Nearly 200 Russian soldiers have been killed in an explosion in Russian-held Svatove city in Luhansk oblast, regional governor Serhiy Haidai said yesterday.
About 200 Russian occupiers were killed as a result of the earlier explosion in Russian-occupied Svatove, Mr Haidai was quoted as saying by The Kyiv Independent.
Ukraine’s First Lady meets Princess of Wales ahead of Queen’s funeral
The Princess of Wales met the First Lady of Ukraine at Buckingham Palace on Sunday afternoon ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II today.
Kate held an audience with Olena Zelenska at the royal residence on Sunday afternoon, where they were pictured speaking.
The two were seen sitting side-by-side in front of a fireplace on gingham armchairs with purple orchids on display in the background.
Ms Zelenska made the journey to the UK after her husband, Volodymyr Zelensky, set time aside from leading his country against Russia’s war to sign a book of condolence for the late British monarch, who died last Thursday.
Ms Zelenska earlier visited Westminster Hall to see the Queen lying in state
Russian popstar condemns Kremlin’s war and ‘illusory aims’ in Ukraine
Russian pop iconic, Alla Pugacheva, has called on the Russian authorities to declare her a “foreign agent”, in a show of condemnation against the war in Ukraine
Her husband, Maxim Galkin, was labelled a “foreign agent” on Friday after similarly denouncing Russia’s invasion of its neighbour.
Posting on social media, Pugacheva described her husband as “a true incorruptible Russian patriot, who wants... an end to our lads dying for illusory aims”.
She said Moscow’s “illusory aims” in Ukraine “make our country a pariah and the lives of our citizens extremely difficult”.
Victory for Kyiv means removing Russian soldiers from Ukraine, says Biden
Joe Biden has said that a victory for Ukraine would translate into expulsion of Russian forces from the besieged country.
The US president pledged complete support from Washington for as long as it is needed.
“Winning the war in Ukraine is to get Russia out of Ukraine completely and to recognise the sovereignty. They are defeating Russia,” Mr Biden said in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” broadcast yesterday.
“Russia is turning out not to be as competent and capable as many people thought they were going to be,” he added.
He also asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to not unleash nuclear weapons in the ongoing war.
“Don’t. Don’t. Don’t. It would change the face of war unlike anything since World War Two,” Mr Biden said.
Top US general asks American troops to stay under high alert amid Russian war losses
US general Mark Milley cautioned the US troops and pressed for increased vigilance among them during his visit to a military base in Poland amid heavy losses suffered by Russia in Ukraine.
“The war is not going too well for Russia right now. So it’s incumbent upon all of us to maintain high states of readiness, alert,” said general Milley, who also serves as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He, however, added that he is not suggesting that the US forces deployed in Europe were under increased threat.
“In the conduct of war, you just don’t know with a high degree of certainty what will happen next,” he said.
Images capture the devastation left beyind in a school which was used by troops as their base in the village of Nova Husarivka, not far from Balakliya, which was recently recaptured by the Ukrainian army following the retreat of Russian troops.
Zelensky promises to push on with Ukraine counter-offensive
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised his country there would be no letup in the counteroffensive that has reclaimed towns and cities from Russian troops, as shelling continued Sunday across a wide stretch of Ukraine.
Zelensky ran through a list of towns that Ukraine has taken back in its lightning push across the northeast.“Maybe now it seems to some of you that after a series of victories we have a certain lull,” he said in his nightly video address.
“But this is not a lull. This is preparation for the next series... Because Ukraine must be free — all of it.”
