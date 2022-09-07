Ukraine war – live: ‘Desperate’ Putin about to buy ‘millions’ of North Korean shells, rockets
Russia’s purchase from North Korea ‘indication of how desperate Putin’s becoming’, says US
Russia is about to buy “literally millions” of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea, the White House said last night, stating the purchase of artillery as further evidence of Moscow’s “desperation” amid supply shortages for its war in Ukraine.
The Kremlin “is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use in Ukraine,” US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told a news briefing.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that Washington suspects “it could include literally millions of rounds, rockets and artillery shells from North Korea.”
Moscow’s shopping list from North Korea is "just another indication of how desperate Putin’s becoming ... It’s an indication of how much his defense industrial establishment is suffering as a result of this war and the degree of desperation," he added.
And, on the battle’s frontlines, the situation remains “tense and dynamic” in Ukraine’s south where a heavy battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops is concentrated.
Video shows Ukrainian forces heading to southern region amid counterattack
A 23-seconds long video has surfaced on social media showing Ukrainian soldiers heading to the country’s south where heavy fighting is underway.
The video showed dozens of Ukrainian soldiers aboard tankers headed in what is claimed to be the southern region’s Kherson.
Russian equipment found on Zaporizhzhia by UN nuclear watchdog, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky said that the report shared by the UN’s nuclear watchdog confirms presence of Russia’s military equipment on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
“The report notes the presence of Russian military equipment on the territory of the NPP, emphasizes pressure on our nuclear specialists, and makes clear references to the Russian military occupation. That’s good,” he said last night.
Reiterating his demand to expel Russian forces from the nuclear facility’s vicinity, Mr Zelensky said: “In any case, I believe that modern international organizations need a much broader mandate for their actions. I believe that the world not only deserves, but also needs the representatives of the IAEA to force Russia to demilitarize the territory of the NPP and return full control to Ukraine.”
“If Russia puts the world on the brink of a radiation disaster, the world must have adequate means to put Russia in the conditions where the terrorist state will be forced to stop the terror,” he said.
Liz Truss accepts invite to visit Ukraine as PM
Liz Truss has accepted an invitation to visit Ukraine from Volodymyr Zelensky during her first phone call as prime minister with a foreign leader last night.
The newly-inducted PM held the call with Mr Zelensky within hours of becoming prime minister.
It comes after US president Joe Biden congratulated Ms Truss on becoming prime minister and vowed to deepen the “special relationship” between the US and the UK.
Mr Zelensky tweeted: “I became the 1st foreign leader to have a conversation with the newly elected (British) PM @trussliz. Invited her to (Ukraine). Thanked (British) people for the major defense & economic aid for (Ukraine). It’s important that (Britain) is ready to further strengthen it. Attention was paid to security guarantees.
83 Putin’s troops killed, five Russian missiles downed in ‘tense’ southern Ukraine
Ukrainian fighters shot down five Russian cruise missiles on Tuesday, of which most were targeted in the south, Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address.
“Five out of six Russian Kh-101 missiles were shot down only in the first half of the day. This is an expensive loss for Russia - and it saved many Ukrainian lives,” he said.
Four of these missiles, Mr Zelensky said, were shot down by servicemen of the air command south.
Russian fighters in Ukraine have continued to sustain heavy losses in the past 24 hours and 83 soldiers have been killed, Kyiv’s military officials said in a war update.
“Ukraine’s military destroyed five tanks, 12 Msta-B and Msta-s howitzers,” the country’s operational command “south” said on Tuesday, adding that the situation in southern Ukraine — battlefield of counterattack from Ukraine against Russia — remains “tense and dynamic”.
Ukraine’s forces have also downed a Russian Su-25 fighter jet, Orlan-10 drone, destroyed three Giatsint-B towed guns and three units of armoured vehicles, the military wing said on Tuesday.
France preparing disused pipeline to supply more winter gas to Germany
France has decided to reactivate a disused pipeline to send Germany gas as part of a reciprocal arrangement that could see power travel in the opposite direction.
French president Emmanuel Macron unveiled the energy deal amid the worsening energy crisis.
“Macron is under pressure because of the electricity situation in France. So the signal ‘Germany and France support each other’ is important,” a German government source told Reuters.
“We do not expect that France will solve our gas problems. But every possible delivery of gas is a sign to the markets that we will pull through the winter.”
Chimpanzee roams residential streets after escaping Kharkiv Zoo
Russia sanctions Ben Stiller and Sean Penn for Ukraine support
The Kremlin has banned Holywood actors Ben Stiller and Sean Penn from entering Russia, following their support for Ukraine.
The Russian foreign ministry included the stars on a list of 25 US citizens who it is placing under sanctions.
Both Stiller and Penn have visited Kyiv since the war started and have expressed their admiration for Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.
