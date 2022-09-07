✕ Close Related video: ‘The Missing’ documentary traces Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Russia is about to buy “literally millions” of artillery shells and rockets from North Korea, the White House said last night, stating the purchase of artillery as further evidence of Moscow’s “desperation” amid supply shortages for its war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin “is in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for use in Ukraine,” US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told a news briefing.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that Washington suspects “it could include literally millions of rounds, rockets and artillery shells from North Korea.”

Moscow’s shopping list from North Korea is "just another indication of how desperate Putin’s becoming ... It’s an indication of how much his defense industrial establishment is suffering as a result of this war and the degree of desperation," he added.

And, on the battle’s frontlines, the situation remains “tense and dynamic” in Ukraine’s south where a heavy battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops is concentrated.