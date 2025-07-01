Ukraine-Russia war latest: Kyiv says it has advanced in Sumy region and claims Moscow has lost 1 million troops

The Ukrainian military says it has begun pushing back Russian troops in the northeastern Sumy region, where it is preparing a counteroffensive following advances by Moscow.
Fighting has intensified despite a return to direct negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv in recent months. Russian forces have carved out a 200 square kilometre (77.22 square miles) chunk of Ukraine's Sumy region and first entered the Dnipropetrovsk region last month.
“Our troops maintain defenses along the designated border, conduct preparation and counter-offensive measures to repel the enemy,” the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said on Facebook.
“Yes, as a result of the successful actions of Ukrainian soldiers, the settlement of Andriyivka was liberated. In addition, our units advanced in the area of Oleksíivka, pushing the opponent away from Sumy.”
The General Staff also claimed on Monday that Russia has lost more than one million troops during its invasion of Ukraine after losing more than 1,000 in the past day alone.
The figures from Kyiv have not been verified by independent sources - but the Center for Strategic & International Studies reported earlier this month that up to 250,000 soldiers have been killed with up to 950,000 casualties.
Russia's Lavrov claims Nato defence spending increase could lead to its collapse
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that a decision by Nato members to increase defence spending was catastrophic for the alliance and could ultimately lead to its collapse, state news agency Tass reported yesterday.
Nato "needs to be guided by common sense", Mr Lavrov said.
Allies within the alliance last week agreed to raise their collective spending goal to 5 per cent of gross domestic product over the next decade.
Asked about remarks by Polish foreign minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who was reported to have said that an arms race between Russia and the West could trigger the fall of president Vladimir Putin, Mr Lavrov instead deflected and said he thought Nato could collapse.
"Since he is such a predictor, he probably foresees that a catastrophic increase in the budget of Nato countries, according to my estimates, will also lead to the collapse of this organisation," the Russian official said, referring to Nato.
Russia says it now occupies all of Ukraine's Luhansk region
A Russia-appointed official in occupied Luhansk claims Moscow’s forces have now taken the whole of the region that it illegally annexed from Ukraine in September 2022.
Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-installed leader of the occupied region, said he received a report “literally two days ago” saying that “100 per cent of the region was now under the control of Russian forces”.
The remarks by the Kremlin-backed official to Russia’s state TV Channel One were aired yesterday evening. Kyiv has not commented on the claim made by Mr Pasechnik.
If confirmed, that would make Luhansk the first Ukrainian region fully occupied by Russia after more than three years of war and as recent US-led international peace efforts have failed to make progress on halting the fighting.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has effectively rejected a ceasefire and hasn't budged from his demands, which include Moscow being given full control over the four illegally annexed regions.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments