Ukraine-Russia war latest: US halts weapons shipments after Macron holds first Putin phone call since 2022

Pentagon says it is stopping shipments of air defence missiles and munitions due to low domestic stockpiles

Namita Singh
Wednesday 02 July 2025 04:22 BST
Comments
The Pentagon has halted some shipments of air defence missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine over concerns about low stockpiles at home, a significant setback for Ukraine as it tries to fend off escalating attacks from Russia.

Air defence interceptors that help in shooting down Russian drones and projectiles are among the items whose shipment has been delayed.

In an email, the Pentagon said it was providing president Donald Trump with options to continue military aid to Ukraine in line with the goal of ending Russia's war there.

Meanwhile, Russian president Vladimir Putin had a "substantial" phone call with French president Emmanuel Macron on the Iran-Israel conflict and Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, the first such exchange between the two leaders since September 2022.

In Paris, Macron's office said the call lasted two hours and that the French leader had called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and the start of negotiations on ending the conflict.

Namita Singh2 July 2025 04:19

