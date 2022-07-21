As the West steps up its support for Ukraine, readers will have the chance to ask questions about all things to do with the Russia conflict during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ on Friday.

Tim White, who has been tweeting detailed updates every day since the war began, will be on hand to answer any questions readers may have, as we approach 150 days since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Thousands of shells and weapons will be sent to Ukraine in the coming weeks as the UK steps up its support against Russia’s invasion, defence secretary Ben Wallace has announced. This follows the news on Wednesday that the US is sending more military aid to Ukraine including more rocket systems and ammunition.

Meanwhile, the head of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has estimated Russia has lost some 15,000 soldiers since the war started.

Director William Burns has also dismissed the claims about Putin’s supposed health issues and said Putin is committed to restoring Russia as a “great power”.

On Thursday, Tim, a documentary maker specialising in Ukraine and eastern Europe who tweets under the handle @TWMCLtd, reported “a depressing start to the day” with Kharkiv once again being amongst the worst places hit. He also shared reports that overnight missiles destroyed “thousand of tonnes of food” after a humanitarian aid centre in Mykolaiv was hit. Tim also shares photos and videos from Ukraine on his informative Twitter feed.

Tim said readers might have questions including: “Can Ukraine really win this war? Will Russia need to move to full mobilisation, with forced conscription? Why is food still blocked in Ukraine? What more can, or should, the West be doing? Do we know the truth about how many have died in the war? Has life returned to normal in parts of Ukraine away from the frontline? Will the war end if Ukraine gives up the Donbas region?”

To take part in the ‘Ask Me Anything’, post your questions in the comments below. On Friday 22 July, Tim will join the conversation between 2pm and 3pm and answer as many questions as he can.