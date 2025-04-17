Ukraine-Russia war latest: Rubio and Witkoff meet European leaders in Paris for last ceasefire push before Easter
Russia continues aerial bombardment of Ukraine as Europeans plead Kyiv’s case to top Trump allies
Donald Trump’s secretary of state Marco Rubio and Moscow-friendly envoy Steve Witkoff are in Paris for talks aimed at ending Russia’s war in Ukraine – as the US president’s Easter deadline for a truce rapidly approaches.
With Mr Trump having expressed frustration with both Kyiv and Moscow over the slow progress in peace talks, and lashing out at Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky with false claims that he “started” Vladimir Putin’s invasion, European officials are expected to plead Kyiv’s case in the talks on Thursday.
Ramping up pressure on Washington, which billed the talks as being solely with French officials, a previously unannounced delegation from Kyiv said it was also travelling to Paris on Thursday and would meet with officials from the US, Britain, France and Germany to discuss a ceasefire, peacekeeping force and other security measures.
Hours before the delegations arrived, Ukrainian officials said a child was among three people killed and 31 injured as Russia’s forces launched a devastating drone attack on the city of Dnipro.
The dead also include an elderly woman, while 16 people were taken to hospital for treatment including a nine-month-old baby, according to Ukrainian officials.
Lammy not expected to hold Paris press conference during flurry of diplomacy on Ukraine, report says
UK foreign secretary David Lammy is unlikely to make any significant public-facing appearances today as he engages in talks in Paris with his US, French and German counterparts, Politico reports.
The outlet suggests that the UK delegation’s efforts today will be aimed at pushing for a “coalition of the willing” to lead a peacekeeping force in Ukraine while trying to discern the increasingly Moscow-friendly administration in Washington’s next moves regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine.
Russia claims capture of village in Donetsk
Russia’s defence ministry claims its forces have captured the village of Preobrazhenka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, Russian state news agency Tass reported.
While Russia has been making grinding gains for months in eastern Ukraine, Moscow frequently claims to have seized settlements over which it does not yet have full control, while analysts at the US-based Institute for the Study of War noted this month that Ukrainian forces have recently regained lost positions in the direction of Pokrovsk and Toretsk – slowing Russia’s advances.
Day of Paris ceasefire talks kicks off as Trump envoy arrives at Elysee Palace
A day of talks in Paris is now under way, after Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and secretary of state Marco Rubio arrived in the French capital.
Emmanuel Macron’s foreign policy advisor Emmanuel Bonne hugged Mr Witkoff as he arrived at the French presidency's Elysee Palace, ahead of a lunch between Mr Macron, Mr Witkoff, and Mr Rubio.
Prior to that, Mr Bonne and his British and German counterparts met Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak. According to the French agenda for the day, Mr Yermak was also due to take part in a meeting with Mr Rubio, Mr Witkoff and the European envoys later on Thursday.
The arrival of a Ukrainian delegation in Paris was not previously announced ahead of what Washington had described as planned talks between Mr Rubio, Mr Witkoff and French officials.
Ukraine's PM urges allies to respond decisively to daily Russian attacks on civilians
Ukraine’s prime minister Denis Shmyhal has condemned Russia’s “massive” drone attack on Dnipro, in which he said a 17-year-old girl was among the casualties. Officials have said three people were killed and 31 people injured.
The prime minister said: “Residential buildings, a medical educational institution and dormitories where students live have been damaged. The emergency services quickly extinguished the fire.”
Thanking the emergency services for their work, Mr Shmyhal said: “I am grateful to the defenders who are resisting russian air terror every day and every night. Only strong pressure can force the aggressor to make peace. We call on our partners to respond decisively to the daily shelling of Ukrainian cities and the killing of civilians.”
Two people were also killed in the nearby city of Nikopol in a Russian artillery attack, the regional governor said on Thursday.
Kremlin says Trump envoy Witkoff to inform Europeans on Ukraine
The Kremlin has claimed that a meeting between the US, Ukraine and European countries in Paris is a chance for Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff to inform them of the current status of talks about the search for a peace settlement in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin and Mr Witkoff – who has praised the Russian president as “super smart” and not “a bad guy” – had a long conversation last week.
“The United States is continuing to work in this direction with the Europeans and with the Ukrainians,” Mr Peskov said, claiming that Russia so far saw that European powers were focused on a continuation of the war which Moscow started in 2014 and intensified with its full-scale invasion in 2022.
How residents of Ukraine’s Sumy are rebuilding after the deadliest Russian attack this year
he bustle of daily life in Ukraine’s Sumy makes it hard to believe that its people have faced a constant threat of death since Russia invaded their country three years ago.
Just days ago, Putin’s forces targeted the city centre in back-to-back missile strikes, killing 35 people and injuring over 100. It marked the deadliest attack on Ukrainian civilians this year.
Neighbours chatted in their apartment blocks, watching children play games in the courtyards. Pausing to look up, they would see the buzzing of attack drones and the familiar sounds of Ukrainian air defences before going back to their strange routine which is quickly becoming usual.
Sumy is only 18 miles from the border of Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold on to the strip of territory they took in a surprise offensive last summer. Residents of the city say there has been an increase in attacks in recent weeks, but none as devastating as Sunday’s airstrike which targeted a busy intersection.
Samya Kullab and Yehor Konovalov report:
Moldovan parliament votes to hold elections in September
Moldova’s parliament has voted to hold parliamentary elections on 28 September – with 57 politicians supporting the motion and 32 abstaining.
Moldova’s president Maia Sandu – who was re-elected in November in a ballot marked by allegations of Russian interference – is seeking to take her country into the European Union and away from the influence of Moscow.
Two killed and five wounded by Russian shelling in Nikopol, Ukraine says
Two people have been killed and five others injured by Russian artillery fire against the Ukrainian city of Nikopol, the regional governor has said.
Serhii Lysak said two men – aged 56 and 61 – were killed in the heavy artillery fire, while four were in hospital in a serious condition.
The attacks sparked a fire, and damaged a shop, cafe, homes and cars, the Dnipropetrovsk governor said.
It comes hours after Mr Lysak said three people were killed and 31 injured in a Russian drone attack on Dnipro, some 70 miles to the north of Nikopol. Ukraine’s emergency services said 173 rescuers were called to assist in the aftermath of the attack.
Watch: Ministry of Defence's invisible radio wave weapon takes down drone swarms
British troops have successfully taken down multiple drones in a groundbreaking trial of a new directed energy weapon, marking a significant advancement in counter-drone technology.
The exercise, conducted at a testing facility in west Wales, represents the largest counter-drone swarm operation undertaken by the British Army, according to the Ministry of Defence.
The ministry has shared the below footage of the exercise:
US secretary of state touches down in Paris for talks on Ukraine
US secretary of state Marco Rubio has arrived in Paris for what Washington had billed as talks with French officials on ending the war in Ukraine.
Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff – who has met with Vladimir Putin multiple times in recent months – is also due to attend the talks, but was not seen touching down alongside Mr Rubio in the French capital.
A delegation from Kyiv has also announced it will be visiting Paris on Thursday for talks with US, French, British and German officials. It did not specify whether Mr Rubio and Mr Witkoff were expected to attend those meetings.
