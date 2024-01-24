For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

To mark the second anniversary of the war in Ukraine breaking out, The Independent is bringing together a panel of experts who have been at the forefront of the coverage of the conflict.

Two years have passed since Russia invaded its European neighbour and the war has left Ukraine and its people in a state of utter devastation.

Our panel will be looking back at some of the key moments from the past two years, as well as looking ahead to what is likely to happen next and if any future resolution is in sight.

Bel Trew, The Independent’s award-winning chief international correspondent, photographer and documentary filmmaker, will be hosting the discussion, which is part of The Independent’s Virtual Events series.

Across multiple trips since the start of Russia’s invasion, Bel has been charting the devastating impact of the war on people all over Ukraine.

She will be joined by Tim White, a journalist who has been reporting from Ukraine since the war broke out, updating his thousands of followers on Twitter regularly from the ground.

We will confirm our other expert panellists, that have insider and on the ground knowledge of the Russia-Ukraine war, closer to the event.

The event will be hosted on Zoom and will last one hour. It will take place on Thursday 22 February and will start at 6.30pm GMT.

Once signed up you will be able to ask questions to the panel.

For more information and to sign up for a free ticket click here.

You can also post questions in the comments of this article.