UK announces £20m emergency fund to repair Ukraine’s battered power grid
Many cities have been plunged into darkness and sub-zero temperatures by Russian assaults
Britain has announced an urgent £20 million in emergency energy support for Ukraine.
It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared a state of emergency following sustained Russian attacks on the country's vital power infrastructure.
Emergency crews have been working tirelessly to restore heating and electricity in Kyiv and other cities, which have been plunged into darkness and sub-zero temperatures by recent assaults.
The additional funding is earmarked to repair, restore, and protect Ukraine's power grid throughout the winter months.
It aims to ensure that electricity and heating remain available for homes, hospitals, and schools amidst the harsh conditions.
Beyond immediate energy aid, the UK is also expanding its school-twinning scheme under the "100 Year Partnership", committing to add 300 more schools over the next three years.
This programme is set to benefit 54,000 pupils across both Britain and Ukraine.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that the 100-year partnership reflects values that Russia is trying to destroy.
Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper added that the school links will build skills for young people.
The latest package brings Britain's total support for Ukraine's energy sector to over £470 million since Russia's invasion.
Defence ties also include a £1.6 billion UK deal to supply advanced air-defence missiles to Ukraine.
Britain is set to host a partnership event in Kyiv on Friday, bringing together more than 300 participants.
Repairs ongoing as temperatures plunge
Repairs to thousands of apartment buildings in Ukraine have been compounded by bitterly cold conditions.
At night, Ukrainians have been shivering through temperatures close to -20C in one of the coldest winters in years.
“The consequences of Russian strikes and deteriorating weather conditions are severe,” Mr Zelensky wrote in English on the social media platform X as he announced the state of emergency.
“Many issues require urgent resolution.”
Mr Zelensky called for the establishment of more centres where residents can stay warm and charge their electronic devices.
