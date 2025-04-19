Ukraine-Russia war latest: US will ‘take a pass’ on peace deal if no progress made soon, says Trump
Final US-Ukraine minerals deal could be reached by the end of next week
US president Donald Trump has said the White House would “take a pass” on brokering a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine if there are no signs of immediate progress.
“Now if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we’re just going to say, ‘you’re foolish, you’re fools, you’re horrible people, and we’re going to just take a pass,” Mr Trump told reporters at the White House.
“But hopefully we won’t have to do that,” he added.
The president’s comment came hours after US secretary of state, Marco Rubio, said the White House may move on unless there are signs of progress.
Meanwhile, Ukraine said it had signed a preliminary agreement on a minerals deal with the US, and that a final accord could be reached by the end of next week.
On Friday, a missile attack by Russia on Ukraine’s Kharkiv killed one person and wounded over 100 others, including six children, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Mr Zelensky also claimed that China is supplying weapons, including gunpowder and artillery, to Russia – accusations that China has dismissed.
Explained: Ukrainian territories at the heart of Trump peace deal
The fate of five Ukrainian territories hangs in the balance amid negotiations for a potential peace deal proposed by US president Donald Trump.
One of these is Crimea, a Ukrainian territory that Russian troops invaded and claimed in 2014, following an internationally condemned referendum.
Russia also controls parts of four other territories — the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts — but has not managed to capture them in their entirety.
Why is Trump trying to excuse Russia’s latest massacre?
The Kremlin has repeatedly insisted that any peace deal must involve international recognition of these territories as part of Russia, along with the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the areas.
Such terms would go beyond freezing the war at current front lines and would amount to Ukraine conceding roughly four of its 24 oblasts to Russia.
Ukraine, however, maintains that while it is open to negotiating a ceasefire, it will not recognise any of its territories as Russian.
“These lands belong to our people, to our nation, and to the future generations of Ukrainians,” president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.
Trump peace deal talks to continue in London next week
US officials are reportedly planning to meet in London next week to continue discussions with their European counterparts about ending the war in Ukraine.
European and American officials, including representatives from Ukraine, met in Paris on Thursday to conduct high-level, in-person talks on Trump's peace deal.
Officials are to re-engage in London next week, giving Ukraine some time to agree to a "term sheet" presented by Washington.
How a 2.5bn-year-old rock deposit became central to helping stop Russia’s invasion
Kyiv is reportedly ready for a comprehensive ceasefire over sea, land and air for at least 30 days or longer.
The US president is also expected to sign a minerals deal with Ukraine next week following a preliminary deal.
US has preliminary plan for monitoring Ukraine ceasefire – report
The United States has reportedly developed a draft plan to monitor any potential ceasefire in Ukraine that could emerge from ongoing peace negotiations with Moscow and Kyiv, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing an official familiar with the matter.
The draft plan was reportedly shared during meetings on Thursday with European, Ukrainian, and US officials. According to WSJ, participants discussed how a comprehensive ceasefire could be monitored and maintained if an agreement is reached.
Why US diplomats Witkoff and Rubio are now courting the Europeans
Ukraine’s presidential office head, Andriy Yermak, described the talks as “very substantive” but did not disclose details of the monitoring framework.
Officials are expected to reconvene next week to continue discussions on a potential ceasefire.
US peace deal could recognise Crimea as part of Russia – report
The US is preparing to recognise Crimea as part of Russia under a potential peace deal to end the war in Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Russian troops took control of the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.
Later that year, the Russian-controlled Crimean parliament held a referendum on joining Russia, conducted without international observers and under the presence of Russian troops at polling stations.
Despite international concerns that the vote was fabricated, Russian president Vladimir Putin has maintained Russia's claim over the territory.
Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has repeatedly asserted that Ukraine will not cede any of its territory to Russia.
While no final decision has been made, a US official told Bloomberg that the White House is prepared to recognise Russian control of Crimea as part of a broader peace agreement.
Russia says contact with Washington is 'difficult' as Trump threatens to quit peace deal
While some progress has been made with the US brokering a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv, contact with Washington, however, has been difficult, Russia says.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov says Russia remains open to dialogue with the White House.
Russian president Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stressed that he wants Ukraine to drop its Nato ambitions.
Putin also demanded that Ukraine permanently cede to Russia the four regions it has lost and limit the size of its army.
However, Kyiv responded that those demands are equivalent to demanding its capitulation.
Trump wants to 'take a pass' if peace deal not done quickly
US president Donald Trump has threatened to abandon the peace deal Washington is brokering with Russia and Ukraine if it is not done "quickly".
"Quickly, we want to get it done," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.
"Now, if for some reason one of the two parties makes it very difficult, we're just going to say, 'you're foolish, you're fools, you're horrible people, and we're going to just take a pass. But hopefully we won't have to do that," the US president said.
Trump's comments come a day after US secretary of state Marco Rubio warned that the White House would not endeavour "for weeks and months on end" to broker a peace deal.
"If it's not possible, if we're so far apart that this is not going to happen, then I think the president is probably at a point where he's going to say, 'well, we're done'," Rubio said.
US threatens to walk away from Russia-Ukraine peace talks ‘within days’
Russian ex-president backs US quitting peace deal
Russia’s former president Dmitry Medvedev expressed his approval for the US threat to pull out of peace negotiations.
"American officials have said that if there is no progress on the Ukrainian case, the United States will wash its hands of it. Wisely," Mr Medvedev, now deputy head of Russia's Security Council, said in a post on X.
"And the EU should do the same. Then Russia will figure it out faster,” he said.
New prisoner swap due today
Russia and Ukraine will conduct a new prisoner swap today, mediated by the United Arab Emirates, Reuters reported.
Nearly 500 Russian and Ukrainian prisoners and 46 injured soldiers are expected to be exchanged in the latest swap.
The exchange, involving 246 prisoners from each side, would make it one of the largest prisoner swaps to date.
This comes after the two sides exchanged 175 prisoners in March.
