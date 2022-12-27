Russia’s foreign minister has asked Ukraine to fulfill its proposals, including giving up control of the territory Russia illegally claims in the besieged country, in the ongoing war and warned that the rejection will invite action from Moscow’s army.
Sergei Lavrov said: “Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy."
"The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army," he said, according to the state news agency last night.
However, this has been rejected by Ukraine as the Volodymyr Zelensky administration said it will fight the war till Russia withdraws from the country it illegally invaded in February.
This comes as the Ukrainian foreign minister said that the country is eyeing a peace summit by the end of February.
Ukrainian authorities urged residents in Kherson to evacuate due to intensified shelling by Russian forces.
Ukraine wants UN ‘peace summit’ by end of February
Ukraine wants a peace summit by the end of February, preferably at the United Nations with secretary-general Antonio Guterres as mediator.
Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was “absolutely satisfied” with the results of president Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to the US last week – and that the White House plans to get a Patriot missile battery ready to be operational in the country in under six months. Usually, the training takes up to a year.
Mr Kuleba said Mr Guterres “has proven himself to be an efficient mediator and an efficient negotiator, and most importantly as a man of principle and integrity”, adding: “We would welcome his active participation.”
Ukraine will do whatever it can to win the war in 2023, he said.
Russia must be prosecuted for war crimes as a condition for attending says Dmytro Kuleba
With Moscow softening its stance on ending the war with talks but also continuining to relentlessly shell and batter the territories in Ukraine’s east combined with its efforts of maximum land grab, Kyiv and its western allies have dismissed Putin’s offer to talk.
The Volodymyr Zelensky administration has refused to accept Mr Putin’s demand of ceding control of a fifth of the country and said it will counterattack Russian army till it withdraws from the country.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Tuesday, 27 December.
