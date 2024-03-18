Kupiansk, in northeast Ukraine, has been ravaged more than most cities since Moscow’s full-blown invasion began two years ago.

Russian troops poured in from across the border 30 miles away and within days occupied Kupiansk. However, in September 2022 Ukraine recaptured Kupiansk and other large areas of Kharkiv region the Russians had seized.

Ever since then the Russians have been trying to wrest back Kupiansk because it is an important railway hub for supplying troops that would allow Moscow to try and make further advances. Therefore, Kupiansk has become a symbol of Ukraine’s determination to resist Moscow.