Watch live as Volodymyr Zelensky holds a news conference on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Friday, 24 February 2023 marks 365 days since Vladimir Putin’s forces launched a full-scale attack on Mr Zelensky’s nation.

Memorials, candle vigils and other remembrances for the tens of thousands of people who have died have been planned for today as fighting continues.

Earlier on Friday, the 45-year-old addressed members of Ukraine’s armed forces in Kyiv in St Sophia Square, telling the soldiers how “proud” he was of them.

“We all, each and every one, are proud of you,” he added.

The Ukrainian leader appeared to be emotional as he gave Hero of Ukraine awards to soldiers and to the mother of a fighter who had been killed.

Mr Zelensky joined those at the ceremony in a minute’s silence to commemorate the tens of thousands who have died in the conflict.

