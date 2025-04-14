Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky asks Trump to see devastation for himself after Sumy missile attack kills 34

EU foreign ministers to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia

Namita Singh
Monday 14 April 2025 04:32 BST
Comments
Russia launches deadly missile strike on Sumy

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged US president Donald Trump to visit Ukraine and see the devastation caused by Vladimir Putin’s war for himself.

This came after two Russian ballistic missiles struck the city of Sumy on Sunday, killing 34 people and wounding 117 in one of the deadliest strikes of the war.

Mr Zelensky has demanded a tough international response to the attack, which came as Mr Trump rapidly pushed to end the conflict.

EU foreign ministers were expected to meet in Luxembourg this morning to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia.

A video posted on social media by the Ukrainian president showed bodies strewn in the middle of a city street near a destroyed bus and burnt-out cars.

"Only scoundrels can act like this, taking the lives of ordinary people," he said, noting the attack had come on Palm Sunday when some people were going to church.

Asking Mr Trump to see the destruction for himself, Mr Zelensky said in an interview with CBS: “Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead.”

Recommended

Zelensky urges Trump to visit Ukraine to see war devastation

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Donald Trump to visit Ukraine to see the devastation from Vladimir Putin’s war.

"Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead," he said in an interview with CBS News, addressing the US president.

Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a missile attack in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a missile attack in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine (AFP via Getty)

"You will understand with whom you have a deal."

"It will not be theater, with preparing actors in the streets and the [city] center,” he said, adding that it is only after the visit that Mr Trump will “understand what Putin did".

Namita Singh14 April 2025 04:32

Death toll jumps again after Sumy missile strike

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine have updated the latest death toll in Sumy.

They said as of 6pm local time: “34 people have died, including 2 children.

“117 people have been injured, including 15 children.

“We express our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. This is an irreparable loss for the entire country.”

Namita Singh 14 April 2025 03:43

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in