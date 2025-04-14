Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky asks Trump to see devastation for himself after Sumy missile attack kills 34
EU foreign ministers to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia
Volodymyr Zelensky has urged US president Donald Trump to visit Ukraine and see the devastation caused by Vladimir Putin’s war for himself.
This came after two Russian ballistic missiles struck the city of Sumy on Sunday, killing 34 people and wounding 117 in one of the deadliest strikes of the war.
Mr Zelensky has demanded a tough international response to the attack, which came as Mr Trump rapidly pushed to end the conflict.
EU foreign ministers were expected to meet in Luxembourg this morning to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine and new sanctions on Russia.
A video posted on social media by the Ukrainian president showed bodies strewn in the middle of a city street near a destroyed bus and burnt-out cars.
"Only scoundrels can act like this, taking the lives of ordinary people," he said, noting the attack had come on Palm Sunday when some people were going to church.
Asking Mr Trump to see the destruction for himself, Mr Zelensky said in an interview with CBS: “Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead.”
Zelensky urges Trump to visit Ukraine to see war devastation
Volodymyr Zelensky has urged Donald Trump to visit Ukraine to see the devastation from Vladimir Putin’s war.
"Please, before any kind of decisions, any kind of forms of negotiations, come to see people, civilians, warriors, hospitals, churches, children destroyed or dead," he said in an interview with CBS News, addressing the US president.
"You will understand with whom you have a deal."
"It will not be theater, with preparing actors in the streets and the [city] center,” he said, adding that it is only after the visit that Mr Trump will “understand what Putin did".
Death toll jumps again after Sumy missile strike
They said as of 6pm local time: “34 people have died, including 2 children.
“117 people have been injured, including 15 children.
“We express our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. This is an irreparable loss for the entire country.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments