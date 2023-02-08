For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Rishi Sunak and Volodymyr Zelensky hold a press conference from a British military camp.

The president of Ukraine made a surprise trip to the UK on Wednesday and addressed MPs at Westminster Hall earlier in the day.

Mr Zelensky thanked the UK for showing “strong British character” and urged the West to send fighter jets to provide his forces with “wings for freedom”.

He then had his first audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

“All of you showed your grit and character... strong British character,” Mr Zelensky told MPs on Wednesday.

“You didn’t compromise Ukraine... and thus, you didn’t compromise the spirit of these great islands.”

Following the Ukrainian president’s address, Downing Street confirmed that Mr Sunak has asked the defence secretary to investigate what jets the UK could potentially give to the embattled country.

The prime minister has also announced plans to train Ukrainian pilots, paving the way for them to eventually be able to fly Nato-standard jets.