A wildlife photographer wants to spread a message of peace – with anti-war squirrel pictures.

Geert Weggen, from Sweden, was touched by the suffering he has seen during the Ukraine crisis.

He decided to create scenes to encourage people to donate to charities aiding the war-torn country.

The 53-year-old works with the critters who visit his garden in Bispgården.

By letting the squirrels – and sometimes birds - interact with tiny props, Geert finds he can create humourous, or meaningful, scenes.

He explains: “In both countries, Ukraine and Russia, I have friends and from both sites, they suffer due to the war.

“I wanted to do something in giving a message for peace, so I offered a free photo to download for people who donate to Ukraine help organisations.

“Besides that, I upload every day a photo on social media to bring something positive; normally I only upload one photo each week.

“The war has impacted me a lot while I am sitting safely in my home, comfortable with warmth and food.

“It feels good to be able to a little and maybe even bring a smile for people who are suffering.”

