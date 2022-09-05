Jump to content
updated

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky warns of hard winter ahead as European leaders respond to energy crisis

Russia ‘no longer a reliable energy partner’, says German chancellor Olaf Scholz

Arpan Rai
Monday 05 September 2022 05:14
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin's war

Russia is preparing to use its leverage over the continent’s energy supplies to attack all Europeans, Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday, as he warned Ukrainian citizens to expect a hard winter ahead.

With the European power market reeling over the war in Ukraine, European leaders on Sunday pushed to ease the impact of rising prices on their citizens.

It comes at a time when more than 600,000 Ukrainians are surviving through the war without power, the country’s energy minister said. At least 235,700 Ukrainians have been left without gas due to Russia’s war against Ukraine, the minister warned .

German chancellor Olaf Scholz ruled out using Russia as its energy supplier, saying the Kremlin was “no longer a reliable energy partner”.

Germany, a key Ukrainian ally, is looking to totally halt its gas deliveries in December – the peak month for winter demand – and vowed to bring gas prices down in addition to tying social benefits to inflation.

Meanwhile, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine was calm on Sunday, a day after it lost external power, the UN inspectors said.



Zelensky warns Europe of Russian 'energy attack'

Volodymyr Zelensky has warned of a hard winter ahead for the continent as he said Russia was planning an “energy attack” alongside its ground war in Ukraine.

“This winter, Russia is preparing for a decisive energy attack on all Europeans,” the Ukrainian president said on Saturday.

“And the key answers to this should be two things: first, our unity – unity in protection against the terrorist state – and second, increasing our own pressure on Russia,” he said.

“This includes increasing sanctions at all levels, and limiting Russia’s oil and gas revenues,” Mr Zelensky said.

5 September 2022 05:14


Good morning! Welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war for Monday, 5 September.

5 September 2022 04:42

