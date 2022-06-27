Crowded Ukraine shopping mall with more than 1,000 people inside hit by missile strike

At least two people have been killed and 20 injured in the strike

Thomas Kingsley
Monday 27 June 2022 16:25
Missiles hit shopping centre containing over 1,000 people in Eastern Ukraine, Zelensky says

A Russian missile strike has hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

He claimed that more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack. He gave no immediate details of casualties but said: “It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims.”

At least two people were killed and 20 wounded in a Russian missile strike on a shopping mall in central Ukraine on Monday, a senior official said.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of president Volodymyr Zelensky's office, said nine of the wounded were in a serious condition following the missile strike on Kremenchuk, a major industrial city in central Ukraine.

The shopping mall on fire afer being hit by a missile strike in Kremenchuk

(via REUTERS)

“It's useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia,” Mr Zelensky wrote on Telegram. City mayor Vitaliy Meletskiy said the strike had caused deaths and injuries, but gave no figures.

Videos and photos posted to social media show the large shopping complex engulfed in flames as firefighters attempt to put it out and civilians can be seen running from the scene.

An adviser to president Zelensky said Russia hit the shopping centre “just because it wants to kill”.

“Kremenchuk right now… Russia deliberately hit shopping centre, with more than thousand civilians inside. In the middle of the day. Just because it wants to kill. To fill everything up with Ukrainian blood. RF – a terrorist state. RF – the most disgusting war,” Mykhailo Podolyak said accompanied with a video of the shopping centre on fire.

Two people were killed in the strike with dozens more injured

(V_Zelenskiy_official/Telegram)

Mr Zelensky provided an update on Telegram. He said: [The shopping centre] is on fire, and rescue workers are trying to put out the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine.

“It posed no threat to the Russian army. No strategic value. People only wanted to live a normal life, which is what angers the occupiers so much.

“Out of helplessness, Russia continues to hit ordinary people. It is vain to expect it to be reasonable or humane.”

More follows...

