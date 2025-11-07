Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 1,400 citizens from 36 African nations are reportedly fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine, Kyiv's foreign minister revealed on Friday.

Ukrainian officials claim Russia is actively seeking to augment its invading army by recruiting individuals from various countries, often employing deceptive tactics.

Andriy Sybiha warned that Russia is luring Africans into contracts he described as "equivalent to ... a death sentence," urging African governments to issue warnings to their populations.

"Foreign citizens in the Russian army have a sad fate," he wrote on X. "Most of them are immediately sent to the so-called 'meat assaults', where they are quickly killed."

South Africa said on Thursday it would investigate how 17 of its citizens joined mercenary forces after the men sent distress calls for help to return home.

And Kenya said last month that some of its citizens had been detained in military camps across Russia after unknowingly getting caught up in the conflict.Andriy Sybiha

open image in gallery Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna place candles at a memorial for fallen Ukrainian soldiers in Independence Square, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Sybiha said the total number of African recruits could be higher than the 1,436 identified, originating from 36 countries, and that most foreign mercenaries in Ukrainian custody had been captured during their first combat mission.

He said Ukraine would provide more specific information about the countries and regions from which Russia has recruited troops.

Earlier this year the British defence ministry claimed that some 6,000 North Korean soldiers died fighting against Ukraine, accounting for over half of the 11,000 troops initially sent to Kursk.

North Korea and Russia are strategic allies. The East Asian nation supplied caches of weapons as well as some 15,000 troops, according to South Korean estimates, to aid the Russian war effort against Ukraine. The Koreans mainly fought in Kursk, successfully beating back a Ukrainian invasion of the Russian border region.

Last month North Korea started constructing a memorial for its soldiers who died fighting for Russia.

Attending the groundbreaking ceremony in Pyongyang, leader Kim Jong Un declared the new memorial a great symbol of North Korea’s ties with its neighbour which were “forged at the cost of blood” and passed the “strictest test for their solidity”.