Russian missile strike kills dozens in Palm Sunday attack on Ukraine’s Sumy
Starmer ‘appalled’ at city centre carnage days after US envoy meets Putin for peace talks
Russian missiles struck the heart of the Ukrainian city of Sumy as residents gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, killing at least 34 people in an attack – days after Donald Trump’s envoy met Vladimir Putin for peace talks.
Two ballistic weapons hit the city centre at about 10:15 am on one of busiest church-going days of the year, destroying a bus and several cars and reducing homes to rubble.
Pictures from the scene showed lines of black body bags on the side of the road or wrapped in foil blankets.
The dead included two children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement. A further 117 people were wounded, including 15 children.
“Only filthy scum can act like this — taking the lives of ordinary people,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.
“Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What's needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves.”
Emmanuel Macron saying that it undermined Washington-led peace talks between the two sides.
“Everyone knows this war was initiated by Russia alone,” the French president said. “And it is clear that Russia alone chooses to continue it — with blatant disregard for human lives, international law and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump.”
Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” by the attack, calling it “a stark reminder of the continued bloodshed perpetrated by Vladimir Putin.”
European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen said it was “barbaric” and “even more vile as people gathered peacefully to celebrate Palm Sunday.”
She added: “Russia was and remains the aggressor, in blatant violation of international law. Europe stands with Ukraine and President Zelensky.”
Andriy Kovalenko, a security official who runs Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, noted that the strike came after a visit to Russia by US envoy Steve Witkoff for talks with top officials including Putin.
“Russia is building all this so-called diplomacy ... around strikes on civilians,” he wrote on Telegram.
The head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Yermak, said the strike also used cluster munitions in an attempt to kill as many people as possible – though it was not immediately possible to verify the claim.
The attack on Sumy followed a deadly missile strike on Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih on April 4 that killed 20 people, including nine children.
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine had been attacking Russia “every passing day, maybe with two or three exceptions,” adding that Moscow would provide the US, Turkey and international bodies with a list of Kyiv's attacks during the past three weeks.
His Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, contested that claim, saying Saturday that Russia had launched almost 70 missiles, over 2,200 exploding drones and more than 6,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine, “mostly at civilians” since agreeing to the limited pause on strikes.
Russian forces hold the advantage in Ukraine, and Kyiv has warned that Moscow is planning a fresh spring offensive to ramp up pressure on its foe and improve its negotiating position.
Ukraine has endorsed a broader US ceasefire proposal, but Russia has effectively blocked it by imposing far-reaching conditions. European governments have accused Putin of dragging his feet.
Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, said the Sumy attack crossed “any line of decency” and that the White House remained committed to ending the conflict.
Sumy, with a population of around a quarter of a million and located just over 15 miles from the Russian border, became a garrison city when Kyiv's forces launched an incursion into Russia last August that has since been largely repelled.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, a 62-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were killed in Russian attacks on the Kherson region, local Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Sunday. Another person was killed during Russian shelling on Ukraine's Donetsk region, Gov. Vadym Filashkin said.
The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said a Russian strike had hit one of the city's kindergartens, shattering windows and damaging the building's facade. No casualties were reported.
Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report
