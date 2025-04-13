Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Russian missiles struck the heart of the Ukrainian city of Sumy as residents gathered to celebrate Palm Sunday, killing at least 34 people in an attack – days after Donald Trump’s envoy met Vladimir Putin for peace talks.

Two ballistic weapons hit the city centre at about 10:15 am on one of busiest church-going days of the year, destroying a bus and several cars and reducing homes to rubble.

Pictures from the scene showed lines of black body bags on the side of the road or wrapped in foil blankets.

The dead included two children, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said in a statement. A further 117 people were wounded, including 15 children.

open image in gallery A bus was hit by one of the missiles that hit Sumy on Sunday morning ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Only filthy scum can act like this — taking the lives of ordinary people,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What's needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves.”

Emmanuel Macron saying that it undermined Washington-led peace talks between the two sides.

“Everyone knows this war was initiated by Russia alone,” the French president said. “And it is clear that Russia alone chooses to continue it — with blatant disregard for human lives, international law and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump.”

Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” by the attack, calling it “a stark reminder of the continued bloodshed perpetrated by Vladimir Putin.”

open image in gallery Bodies were covered where they lay in the street in Sumy ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen said it was “barbaric” and “even more vile as people gathered peacefully to celebrate Palm Sunday.”

She added: “Russia was and remains the aggressor, in blatant violation of international law. Europe stands with Ukraine and President Zelensky.”

Andriy Kovalenko, a security official who runs Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation, noted that the strike came after a visit to Russia by US envoy Steve Witkoff for talks with top officials including Putin.

“Russia is building all this so-called diplomacy ... around strikes on civilians,” he wrote on Telegram.

The head of the Ukrainian president's office, Andriy Yermak, said the strike also used cluster munitions in an attempt to kill as many people as possible – though it was not immediately possible to verify the claim.

The attack on Sumy followed a deadly missile strike on Zelenskyy's hometown of Kryvyi Rih on April 4 that killed 20 people, including nine children.

open image in gallery Russia Ukraine War ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said Ukraine had been attacking Russia “every passing day, maybe with two or three exceptions,” adding that Moscow would provide the US, Turkey and international bodies with a list of Kyiv's attacks during the past three weeks.

His Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha, contested that claim, saying Saturday that Russia had launched almost 70 missiles, over 2,200 exploding drones and more than 6,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine, “mostly at civilians” since agreeing to the limited pause on strikes.

Russian forces hold the advantage in Ukraine, and Kyiv has warned that Moscow is planning a fresh spring offensive to ramp up pressure on its foe and improve its negotiating position.

Ukraine has endorsed a broader US ceasefire proposal, but Russia has effectively blocked it by imposing far-reaching conditions. European governments have accused Putin of dragging his feet.

open image in gallery Servicemen carry bodies of victims away from the scene of the Palm Sunday attack ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy to Ukraine and Russia, said the Sumy attack crossed “any line of decency” and that the White House remained committed to ending the conflict.

Sumy, with a population of around a quarter of a million and located just over 15 miles from the Russian border, became a garrison city when Kyiv's forces launched an incursion into Russia last August that has since been largely repelled.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, a 62-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were killed in Russian attacks on the Kherson region, local Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said Sunday. Another person was killed during Russian shelling on Ukraine's Donetsk region, Gov. Vadym Filashkin said.

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said a Russian strike had hit one of the city's kindergartens, shattering windows and damaging the building's facade. No casualties were reported.

Reuters and Associated Press contributed to this report