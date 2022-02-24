Russia Ukraine Attack Coverage Advisory

EDITORS:

Russia attacked Ukraine with airstrikes and ground forces early Thursday. Ukraine said at least 40 people died. NATO said it will strengthen its eastern flank. The United States and its allies promised to respond with heavy sanctions but not military force.

Here’s a look at the coverage from our journalists in Moscow, Kyiv, eastern Ukraine and beyond:

UPCOMING:

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-TWO SPEECHES — It was the tale of two Vladimirs — one noble, grim and open to peace — the other angry, threatening and bellicose — on a day that seemed to presage the demise of the security architecture, consensus and arrangements that have kept Europe and the world, for the most part, stable and secure for three-quarters of a century. By John Daniszewski.

UKRANE TENSIONS-GLOBAL ECONOMY — Russia-Ukraine conflict raises big risks for global economy. Will be updated with markets, impact on key industries, countries.

SENT/DEVELOPING:

UKRAINE TENSIONS – Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” Ukrainian border guards released footage of what they said were Russian military vehicles moving in, and big explosions were heard in the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv in the east and Odesa in the west. As the Russian military claimed to have wiped out Ukraine’s entire air defenses in a matter of hours, Ukrainians fled some cities and European authorities declared Ukrainian air space an active conflict zone. By Vladimir Isachenkov, Dasha Litvinova, Yuras Karmanau and Jim Heintz. SENT: 1,410 words, photos, videos. With UKRAINE-TENSIONS-THE-LATEST (sent); UKRAINE-TENSIONS-THINGS TO KNOW (sent).

UKRAINE TENSIONS-GLOBAL REACTION — World leaders are expressing raw outrage shrouded by an impotence to immediately come to the aid of Ukraine to avoid a major war in Europe, condemning Russia’s attack as the West prepares unprecedented sanctions against Moscow. By Raf Casert and Foster Klug. SENT. Developing.

UKRAINE TENSIONS-NATO — NATO has agreed to further beef up its land, sea and air forces on its eastern flank near Ukraine and Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered a military offensive in Ukraine. NATO ambassadors said in a statement after emergency talks Thursday that “we are deploying additional defensive land and air forces to the eastern part of the alliance, as well as additional maritime assets.” By Lorne Cook. SENT: 500 words, photos.

UKRAINE TENSIONS-CYBERATTACK — The websites of Ukraine’s defense, foreign and interior ministries were unreachable or painfully slow to load after a punishing wave of distributed-denial-of-service attacks as Russia struck at its neighbor, explosions shaking the capital of Kyiv and other major cities. By Technology Writer Frank Bajak. SENT: 780 words, photo.

UNITED NATIONS-UKRAINE — The emergency U.N. Security Council meeting was meant as an eleventh hour effort to dissuade Russia from sending troops into Ukraine, but the message became moot even as it was being delivered. SENT: 720 words, photos.

UKRAINE TENSIONS-WORRIED BALTICS — To Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians — particularly those old enough to have lived under Soviet control — Russia’s belligerence toward Ukraine has some worried that they could be the Kremlin’s next target. By Liudas Dapkus and Karl Ritter. SENT: 920 words, photos.

UKRAINE TENSIONS-SPORT — The Associated Press has learned that UEFA will no longer stage this season’s Champions League final in St. Petersburg after Russia attacked Ukraine. An extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee will be held on Friday to discuss the geopolitical crisis and a person with knowledge of the process said says officials are set to confirm taking the May 28 showpiece game out of Russia. By Rob Harris. SENT: 350 words, photos.

UKRAINE-SCENE — Although Ukrainians had been warned for weeks that war with Russia was imminent, when the attacks finally came, many seemed not to know how to react. SENT: 460 words, photos

UKRAINE TENSIONS-REPUBLICANS — Divisions in a rapidly changing Republican Party are evident in the divergent responses to the tensions in Ukraine. SENT: 1,280 words, photos.

UKRAINE TENSIONS-SANCTIONS-MEASURING SUCCESS — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s department is tasked with finding ways to choke off parts of Russia’s economic development to discourage Putin from further invading Ukraine. One key question for the administration is how to measure the success of such an endeavor. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 710 words, photo.

CHINA-UKRAINE – China has repeated calls for talks to resolve the crisis in Ukraine while refusing to criticize Russia’s attack and accusing the U.S. and its allies of worsening the situation. I a move that could help reduce the impact of Western sanctions against Moscow, China also approved imports of Russian wheat. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters at a daily briefing that the Ukraine issue is “complex in its historical background ... what we are seeing today is the interplay of complex factors.” By Joe McDonald. SENT 550 words, photos.

— The AP