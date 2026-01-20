Ukraine offers valuable wartime combat data to allies
Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has amassed extensive battlefield intelligence
Ukraine is poised to establish a system enabling its allies to train their artificial intelligence models using Kyiv's invaluable combat data, meticulously gathered throughout the nearly four-year conflict with Russia.
This significant development was announced by the newly appointed Defence Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov.
Mr Fedorov, who recently transitioned from his role as digitalisation minister to spearhead reforms across Ukraine's vast defence ministry and armed forces, has described Kyiv's wartime data trove as a crucial "card" in its ongoing negotiations with other nations.
Since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has amassed extensive battlefield intelligence, including systematically logged combat statistics and millions of hours of drone footage captured from above.
Such real-world information is critically important for the development and refinement of AI models.
These advanced systems require substantial volumes of authentic data to effectively identify complex patterns and accurately predict how individuals or objects might behave in diverse operational scenarios.
"Today, frontline data has extraordinary value," Fedorov told reporters in comments cleared for release on Tuesday, adding that there was demand for this data from allies. "We will build a system on which they can train their software products using our data."
Fedorov has previously said Ukraine was using AI technology from US data analytics firm Palantir for both military and civilian applications.
Outlining his plans for the wartime defence ministry after his appointment, he said he wanted to "more actively" integrate allies into projects.
He said his team was receiving advice from the Center for Strategic and International Studies and RAND in the US, as well as Britain's Royal United Services Institute.
Fedorov also said Ukraine would test its homegrown replacement for China's DJI Mavic drone this month, which is widely used for aerial reconnaissance on the front lines by both sides. He did not disclose the manufacturer.
Ukraine has previously raised concerns about reliance on Beijing for drones and components, given China's deepening diplomatic ties with Russia.
"We will have our own Mavic analogue: the same camera, but with a longer flight range," Fedorov said.
