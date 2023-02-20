Ukraine at war: A year since Russia invaded but what next?

Jump to content

Monday 20 February 2023 22:56
To mark the year anniversary of the war in Ukraine breaking out, The Independent is bringing together a panel of experts who have been at the forefront of the coverage of the conflict.

12 months have passed since it was confirmed Russia had invaded its European neighbour.

The war has had a multitude of repercussions, not only across the rest of Europe but across the world, and of course has left the nation at the heart of it in utter devastation.

Our panel will be looking back at some of the key moments from the past year as well as looking ahead to what is likely to happen next and if any future resolution is in sight.

The Independent’s news editor Steph Cockroft will be hosting the event and she will be joined by Russia expert and columnist for the Independent Mary Dejevsky, The Independent’s international correspondent Bel Trew, who will be joining live from Ukraine, and Tim White a journalist who has been reporting from the war torn country for much of the past 12 months and updating his thousands of followers on Twitter regularly from the ground.

Join our free panel for an hour’s discussion and also exclusive insight into Bel’s upcoming Independent TV Originals documentary on Ukraine’s missing victims ‘Body in the Woods’.

To find out more about how to sign up click here

