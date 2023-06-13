Jump to content

Watch live: Ukraine dam collapse consequences debated in EU parliament

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 13 June 2023 08:26
Watch live as EU lawmakers debate the humanitarian consequences of the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine.

EU representatives will discuss the country's reconstruction after the war and the integration of the country into the Euro-Atlantic community.

The Nova Kakhova dam, was under Russian control, was breached on the morning of 6 June, with water surging through it and causing extensive flooding in Kherson - prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.

Damage to the area can be seen from space, with huge areas of land submerged in water.

Ukraine’s Agriculture Ministry has estimated that 24,000 acres of farmland under Ukrainian control have been plunged underwater in the aftermath and “many times more than that” in Russian-occupied territory.

It is not clear how the dam was breached.

Ukrainian forces have accused Russia of deliberately destroying the dam; Russia says the destruction was an act of "sabotage" by Ukraine to deprive the annexed Crimean peninsula of water.

